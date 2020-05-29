Between Alpha and Omega: Rural America is under attack by the left

When I was a child, I used to play in the woods with my friends and our BB guns. We’d go out in the surviving wilderness in the Pocono Mountains. I’d hide under a tree for hours waiting for a bird to land. A black-capped chickadee did land, and bam, I hit it in the chest. Its song stopped as a tiny red rose blossomed on its white chest and it fell beside me. I was aghast. I wanted to fix it, and put it back up into the air. Since then, I’ve never held a gun.
Then, as a philosophy teacher at SUNY Delhi, I was talking with students about John Locke, the great founder of the Anglo-American tradition of human rights. Locke argued that we had four inalienable human rights, which included life, liberty, health and property. He argued that we have the right to revolt against any government that doesn’t uphold those rights, and he declared evil any government that actively attacked them. Our Constitution is largely based on Locke’s principles. It was primary season two years ago, and I asked the students who they were voting for, and for what reason.
The class was largely composed of veterinary science students. Delhi has an amazing program in that area. Young women who love animals, and grew up with pets, are the basis of the program, but there are some men in the program, too. To my amazement, none of them knew there was an election. This election determines the membership of the House of Representatives. The House is the group that can launch an impeachment effort against the president. The House has had President Trump under scrutiny, and under attack, ever since he won the White House in 2016. First they launched the Mueller inquiry, and then the impeachment process, and are now saying he bungled the COVID-19 response.
A frail blonde girl raised her hand in the class. “Mr. Olson, which party is for guns? I love guns.”
All the students rallied.
“We love guns!”
“Republicans are for the right to bear arms,” I said. “Without them, you could hardly mount a revolution against a tyrannical government as the colonists did in 1776.”
We went on to discuss a movie they had all seen called "The Hunger Games." In it, a kind of blue state elite forces the rural red-state poor to fight to the death for their amusement. They get more than they bargain for in the person of Katniss, a young woman who can knock an apple out of your hand at 20 yards with her bow and arrow. She kept her family fed by hunting in the forbidden zones for deer and other game that had been reserved for the blue-state nobility.
One student said that she competed with a crossbow, and could take an apple off my head at 200 yards. They began heatedly discussing their prowess with shotguns, rifles, throwing-knives and other implements of war. One girl with pink glasses said she had personally hit a 10-point buck and had stripped off its hide with a knife that weekend and showed us, on her phone, herself all bloodied while she carved up the buck for sausages. The other students then began to pass their cellphone pictures around while telling me they would take me out shooting some time.
I was stunned. I thought the students were involved in issues of church versus state rights, and other problems surrounding the First Amendment. They looked at me like I was nuts. The second amendment was their thing. They used their guns for entertainment, and family bonding, and to put food on the table. When they weren’t hunting, they were shooting skeet.
This year, the primary vote will take place on June 23. Mail-in ballot applications are supposed to come to every eligible voter to circumvent having to go in person to public safety buildings. Gov. Andrew Cuomo has already postponed the primary once. In New York's 19th District, where I live, Republican voters will decide who will face Democrat Antonio Delgado in the general election.
One candidate is Ola Hawatmeh, a Jordanian Christian who is solidly for the Second Amendment. She is a breast cancer survivor and a domestic abuse survivor. She is 100% against abortion. She is also a world-renowned fashion model and designer. Unlike AOC and the Squad, she supports Israel. She is against open immigration, and wants to take the medical supply chain back from China.
Her opponent in the primary is Kyle Van de Water, a Bronze Star war hero who served in Afghanistan and lives on the other side of our enormous district that starts around Binghamton, and forms a horse shoe around Albany. All of Otsego and Delaware counties are in the 19th along with Ulster, Greene and Scoharie, and some Hudson Valley counties, too. Altogether, there are 700,000 voters in the 19th, but the winner in November typically wins by less than 20,000 votes because of the mixture of extreme liberals in Ulster County and Sullivan and along the Hudson Valley, and conservatives in our neck of the woods.
As a Christian growing up in Jordan, Hawatmeh’s family had to have guns if they didn’t want to end up beheaded. If guns are your issue, take your pick between her and Kyle Van de Water. Delgado has voted in a block to persecute the president at every opportunity. Delgado has also said we should “take steps” to limit the right to bear arms.
I’d like to see Ola Hawatmeh in the House form her own squad. Telegenic, and yet intelligent (unlike AOC), and deeply grounded in Christian values, she could give us a fighting chance against the liberal elite.
Kirby Olson is the author of a book of poems titled “Christmas at Rockefeller Center (WordTech 2015)”. The views expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Daily Star, CNHI or SUNY Delhi.
