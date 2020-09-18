Between Alpha and Omega: 'Social justice' an excuse for bad behavior

I have been hearing the phrase “social justice,” since I first went to college at Evergreen State near Seattle in the 1970s. Most of the terms I learned in college turned out to be nonsense.
I do remember the first time the phrase was used to justify hurting another person. After graduating with my degree in English, I found I was not prepared to work, so I drifted around as a temporary secretary (I could type), and as a kitchen worker, while placing occasional articles and poems. One of the restaurants I worked at was called The Conscious Exchange. The woman who opened it was the daughter of a dominating military officer. She wanted to create a more equitable society than what she saw at home.
She hired all kinds of drifters, including poets. Two lesbians she had hired as cooks were caught acting inappropriately. The owner wasn’t amused, and they were fired. The next day, they came back wearing masks and pistol-whipped the owner while screaming “social justice.” The owner identified them, and they spent years on the lam. They became prostitutes to support themselves. One died from AIDS.
The one who died had grown up at a truck stop. She wanted to be a poet, and befriended me because I was publishing in nationally known journals. She couldn’t type and the words in her journal were chicken scratch. She told me there were no books in her home except Reader’s Digest. She had grown up with a violent and partially literate father. What you often find in the far left is a lot of revolutionary attitudes based upon generalizations from their own family unit.
Luisa De Cataldo Neuberger was an Italian psychiatrist who wrote in “Women and Terrorism, “… a tragic misunderstanding can be caused by insufficient competency at the level of examining reality, as happened to many terrorist women… .” Italian terrorist groups in the 1980s blew up magistrates and assassinated police. When I had my 20-minute break, I often read the strange books in the tiny bookstore. That’s where I found Cataldo’s book. In it, she writes of Vincenza Fiorini, a female Italian terrorist who had grown up a young idealist. She said, “… we were not concerned with eliminating a person, but of what he represented … .”
People are not symbols. But terrorists often see people as symbols. Italian terrorists abducted beloved prime minister, Aldo Moro, taped his mouth shut in an old warehouse, and executed him. They called it “social justice.”
“Social justice” was used in Seattle to justify anything from blowing up a mink farm to keying a car. It offered a magic pass to violence. It had something to do with sexual experimentation, too. Sexual experimentation fascinated the left because it defied taboos which had been put there by an “unjust” authority. Whittaker Chambers, in his great book “Witness,” says that sexual experimentation was part of the left’s credo, because it helped to destroy the family and make everyone hate the church.
In the October 2017 Scientific American, an article by researcher Lara Stemple presents the case that women in prisons, schools and other institutions coerce sex from male prisoners, students and employees. Protected by a women’s movement that claims that women are profoundly good and will change the world with “social justice,” Stemple argues to the contrary that, statistically, the sexual violence of women is now at the same high rate as men’s.
“Social justice” can mean anything. Republicans already form a defensive perimeter around the Constitution, but we must also form a perimeter around the concept of courtroom justice. If we are charged with something we should be entitled to a lawyer, to know what crime we are charged with, and not to just be knocked down by a bunch of thugs or have our business burned to the ground as lunatics chant, “social justice.”
****
Letters to the editor have kept my column on gun rights alive. As for when exactly my classroom conversation took place with regard to deer-hunting season, I can’t say because I don’t hunt. My main point was that Republicans stand firmly behind the Second Amendment.
The Second Amendment says, “… the right of the people to keep and bear Arms, shall not be infringed.” Presidential nominee Joe Biden wants national gun registration for every firearm. This sounds fine, but that’s only the first step and the cost is prohibitive. Also, who knows when that right will be rescinded? Once the registry exists, it is far easier to confiscate.
Thirty-eight percent of Democrats want to repeal the Second Amendment, and Beto O’Rourke has talked about repeal. What if he or someone like him is elected next? Kyle Van De Water, a bronze star recipient and the Republican nominee for the 19th Congressional district, wants no further limits on the Second Amendment. Antonio Delgado, on the other hand, has said he wants “to limit” the Second Amendment, but he’s never precise. In practice, he votes with the far left of the Democratic Party, who in turn supported Beto O’Rourke’s partial repeal of 2A.
2A was never an allowance for hunters, but a reasonable response to tyranny, that allowed maximum power into the hands of individual persons who might one day have to contest the government as Katniss Everdeen did in “The Hunger Games.”
Kirby Olson is the author of a book of poems titled “Christmas at Rockefeller Center (WordTech 2015)”. The views expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Daily Star, CNHI or SUNY Delhi.
