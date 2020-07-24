Between Alpha and Omega: Sports are essential for the bond they offer

The greatest loss under the coronavirus clampdown has been sports. While often aggravating (especially when your teams lose), sports also offer bonding, and the chance to work with other races and genders and ages, toward a common goal.
I play adult basketball. I am kind of lousy because I started playing at 58, but I enjoyed getting to play with lifelong players as well as other upstart neophytes like myself.
Over the years, I’ve coached baseball and soccer teams in Delhi and enjoyed helping kids learn to catch pop-ups or to throw another kid out who’s stealing second, or to hit a home run. At the college where I work, I love the athletes. I ask brilliant ballers from Staten Island and the Bronx and Queens and smaller places like Morris to teach me their spin-moves and step-backs, and I like to jaw with them about the NBA.
Some of these kids remain my friends for a decade or more after they’ve left the school. Sports are our bond.
My dad taught sports fitness, golf and badminton at East Stroudsburg University in the Poconos. He was always bringing athletes home. Most never got anywhere in terms of "The Show," or the professional sports arena. But many went on to a life as a coach and gym teacher in the high schools.
These are important jobs, and are essential to all students, just as are the arts. The arts and sports are often considered to be non-essential, like frosting on a cake, but the delight we all feel in watching sport or dance or watching someone sing proves that performance — whether it’s in writing a poem, or hitting a three-pointer, or making an equestrian statue — is the central thing that we will remember as high points in our lives and in our culture.
Pitching requires stamina and strength. Too often we look down on these characteristics as secondary to intelligence and creativity. However, as human beings we need to see that all of these characteristics are important to us.
While sequestered at home, with nothing on TV but old reruns, I have watched old tapes of Mohammed Ali’s matches against Joe Frazier, George Foreman and Leon Spinks.
I’ve enjoyed seeing old baseball games such as when the Brooklyn Dodgers snatched from the New York Yankees their one victory in the World Series in 1955. When the great Cuban outfielder Sandy Amoros grabbed a ball hit to deep left field and sent it on the long fly to Pee Wee Reese who relayed it to Duke Snyder at first, catching the Yankee’s runner before he could get back to base to end the ninth, it was magnificent. All of Brooklyn swarmed the field in pandemonium. Such sweet moments are essential to humanity.
This summer we were supposed to be treated to the Summer Olympics. How much grace and charm have accompanied these games. I remember the greatness of Nadia Comaneci, the Romanian gymnast, as she lit up the world with her amazing acrobatics and waifish grin when she tumbled and spun into the world’s heart in 1977. Soccer, boxing, the javelin, swimming and so much else has been put on hold as this quadrennial summer festival, which connects us to ancient Greece and the origins of democracy, has been put on ice.
Now it seems that the only sport is statue toppling. Young people, bored out of their minds, have swarmed the western cities in particular, knocking over statues of just anything from an elk to Christopher Columbus. Sometimes they almost appear to have some sense in what they are doing, but when they knocked over Abraham Lincoln, or Ulysses S. Grant, or Frederick Douglass, I was less than convinced, and decided that statue-toppling, like cow-tipping, was just one more way to have fun and stretch the limbs.
I hope that sports will be permitted again soon. We all need to work out in order to improve our immune systems. I hope it is not just the NBA and MLB but also local sports that get fully in gear. I long to hear this summer the familiar words, “Play ball!” and see the little guys come out and strut their stuff.
Kirby Olson is the author of a book of poems titled “Christmas at Rockefeller Center (WordTech 2015)”. The views expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Daily Star, CNHI or SUNY Delhi.
