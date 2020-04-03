It apparently began when some communist spinster in Wuhan Province sat down to bat soup. Bats in southern China are swarming with the disease. Bats have weak immune systems, and yet they are gregarious. The virus churns in their guts and develops into superviruses. Meanwhile, some others say it had an origin in biological weapons factories in Wuhan Province, where top scientists experiment with the virus, and with ways to share it throughout the world. Is this true? We may never know the truth. Truth exists in China, but it is its most highly imprisoned commodity.
If you’ve seen the movie “Jaws,” then you remember how the authorities in the Long Island city tried to cover up the assault on swimmers in order to not ruin the summer season. This plot is in turn based on Henrik Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People,” which appeared at Franklin Stage Company a season or two ago. In it, the owners of a health spa in Norway tried to cover up the fact that the spa was actually spreading disease. One doctor bravely tried to get the word out. Ibsen’s play led to freer speech in Europe and in America, but it is forbidden in Red China.
The doctor in China who discovered COVID-19 (Li Wenliang) mentioned the outbreak on a blog. He was immediately called in for questioning. He died soon after. The Chinese government said it was from the virus, but he would have been a rare person to have died at 33 and in good health. Another doctor named Ai Fen, who was the head of the Emergency Room at Wuhan Hospital, has disappeared after she was reprimanded for announcing the health crisis on a website.
Americans accept whistleblowers and largely encourage them. Ralph Nader made his name as a whistleblower in 1965 when he came out against the Ford Pinto in his book “Unsafe at Any Speed.” Ford would have rather paid off the lawsuits than scuttled the exploding vehicle. However, Nader prevailed and the car was taken off the market.
We have done less well with Julian Assange and Edward Snowden. The case of Seth Rich is more unsettling yet, as no one knows what happened to him, or why his computer is missing, or why his family is too afraid to talk, or why no one is investigating his case. Two of the three whistleblowers are still alive, but I am fearful for Assange.
In communist societies, state capitalism disappears whistleblowers and asks questions later. They silenced Li Wenliang, temporarily, but they didn’t silence the problem. COVID-19 has killed more than 50,000 people, as of Thursday afternoon, and cost trillions of dollars in damage.
Red China is the last major communist society. They held on to power by pancaking and perforating protesters with tanks, imprisoning students and shooting journalists in 1989. Annual demonstrations in Hong Kong since the violent suppression have led to current protests in that province. They attract millions. The citizens of Hong Kong, like citizens everywhere, favor free elections. These days, the Chinese government abducts Hong Kong booksellers and journalists. Too often, they disappear for years or permanently.
In our country, by comparison, a variety of individualist viewpoints continues a robust conversation. Facebook, Instagram, Sound Off pages in our newspapers. Online poetry gazettes. blogs. Some of the information circulated is false. The sheer velocity of information does not guarantee quality. Still, we can speak, and even ask painful questions. Try that in China and see how long it takes for the knock on the door.
Can we refuse to buy goods from China? Cotton T-shirts, sneakers, electrical components, plastic toys and pharmaceuticals form the largest share of our Chinese goods. Should we look at labels and find alternatives?
Red China is not the worst of totalitarian Marxism, but it alone props up North Korea, which is the worst country in the world. The Human Freedom Index lists China at about 100th of 170 countries. Google it. Many would have us believe that truth and freedom doesn’t exist in America, but America is in the top 20 nations of the world, and tied with Sweden. Outside the Anglophone world, things are good in Sweden. Lutherans prize freedom of inquiry. Those parts of the Chinese world, as well, that have been influenced by the Protestant world of truth-telling are a lot better off than those under the socialist thumb of Beijing. Hong Kong is currently No. 2 in freedom. It is supposed to retain its Anglophone rights until 2049. The Chinese who speak English in Singapore are also highly placed on the Index. The Chinese in Taiwan and the Japanese in Japan are not English speaking, but they benefited from American intervention for decades, and continue to have a close relationship with us, and are relatively safe places to publish the truth.
As for those in Red China? Its lack of free speech and freedom of inquiry is not just bad for its citizens. It is making the whole world sick.
Kirby Olson is the author of a book of poems titled “Christmas at Rockefeller Center (WordTech 2015)”. The views expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Daily Star, CNHI or SUNY Delhi.
