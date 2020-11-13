Between Alpha and Omega: The two great forces in the world

Two great forces exist in the world. One is the power of love, and the other is the power of resentment. Which is more powerful?
Religion, or love, gave us the great cathedrals of Europe, the towering mosques of Islam, the amazing religious texts of the Hindus, and the philosophies of Kant, Locke and Kierkegaard. Religious faith built laws based on love.
The philosophy of resentment gave us concentration camps for Jews and Uighurs, killing fields for the literate of Cambodia, and the murderous gulags of Siberia in which the remnants of White Russia spent their final days (narrated best by the Eastern Orthodox writer, Alexander Solzhenitsyn).
The philosophy of resentment is based on the more or less new thought of Karl Marx. In his writings, the bourgeoisie had to be destroyed so that a new class could rise. The proletariat, the new class, would build a brave new world. Marx wanted to build an entirely new world based on the redistribution of goods. Marx saw profit as essentially unfair, and believed that everything should be owned by the government. In practice this has meant that all power resided in the government, and anyone who opposed that totalitarian power, was destroyed.
The philosophy of resentment has endless tributaries. Simone de Beauvoir, who opened a new form of resentment in which women resent men, has found its way into our politics. Feminism is based upon Marxism, as the founder of contemporary feminism makes clear in her masterpiece “The Second Sex.” In this grand new schism, “The proletariat can propose to massacre the ruling class,” De Beauvoir writes, “but woman cannot even dream of exterminating the males.”
Such is the compact of love within human families, she writes, that women cannot break with it without destroying the persons they love. However, Simone de Beauvoir suggests throughout her text that women must question love since it places them in an inferior position. She cites Medea as one such forerunner, who kills her father and her brother, and then her two boys. She is a murderous witch who flies off in a chariot of flames. Medea’s resentment is not a good foundation for a healthy society.
The great religious traditions have built cathedrals reaching toward the sky. They have painted on the Sistine Chapel’s ceiling. The great temples of Angkor Wat reached toward the sky. Families honored their ancestors, as in the amazing “begat” sections of the Bible in which Christ’s ancestry is heralded as it reached back toward Adam and Eve, the first family. Other religious traditions herald the family as the basis of human life. Instead, Simone de Beauvoir heralds a new tradition in which “The Second Sex” classes off, transfixed by hatred of the males. Resentment is the contagion she unleashed.
The left is constantly building new forms of resentment. Racial resentments are constantly triggered. Hatred of the Jews animated the Nazi Party, and led to the construction of the Final Solution with Auschwitz as its version of a cathedral. Americans fought a war to end this hateful paradigm, and to save the Jewish people, and help them to build a new nation-state in Israel, complete with its own army, its own laws, for the first time since the Jews’ ouster in the first century after Christ and the long period of diaspora. However, pagan Rome is gone, and the Jews are still here. Such is the power of love.
Out of Judaism, grew Christianity. Jesus simplified the Mosaic faith and argued that love was its central component. Christianity holds 2.5 billion followers. Among its most ardent disciples is the current vice president, Mike Pence.
Among its newest adherents is Donald Trump, a neophyte Christian, but among its most outspoken defenders. Trump’s great tribe is primarily composed of evangelical Christians, as well as many mainstream Christians, who see in him a protector, as he has also been for the Jewish people of Israel. Trump’s daughter is an orthodox Jew. Trump moved our embassy to Jerusalem. But Trump has also sought to make alliances between the Jewish people and the peoples of Islam. He has helped make the first peace treaties between the United Arab Emirates, Sudan and Israel. These historic breakthroughs have led to nominations for the Nobel Peace Prize.
But resentment may yet triumph. Marxism, via Bernie Sanders and AOC, has become the unofficial Democratic philosophy. Sanders is consistently ranting about “billionaires,” and this has become a mantra of hatred throughout the left. It has become dominant throughout academia. Very few Christians exist in the universities outside of the explicitly Christian universities. In essence, our politics have become a great war between Christians, Muslims, orthodox Jews and their newest rival, Marxism.
Marxism is anti-religion. It destroys religious people. In Red China, it is the Uighurs, but also the Christians, who are being destroyed. In its stead, raw power poses as truth.
In George Orwell’s “1984,” individual truth-seeking is abolished and replaced by a totalitarian Ministry of Truth that no one is permitted to question. “What is truth?” Pilate asks Jesus.
America was founded on the ability of each person to ask this question for themselves. It isn’t the government, or the news agencies, who decide it. It is each individual. It is each voter.
But the votes must be counted carefully, and then together we have to accept it. Let’s not have “1984” be 20/20 in foresight. Let’s instead work together to verify the result of this election, and then move forward without resentment.
Kirby Olson is the author of a book of poems titled “Christmas at Rockefeller Center (WordTech 2015)”. The views expressed in this column are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of The Daily Star, CNHI or SUNY Delhi.
