Between Alpha and Omega: Word of the Day: Postcolonialism

The term “postcolonialism” is bandied about a lot. Defined as, “a theoretical approach in various disciplines that is concerned with the lasting impact of colonization in former colonies,” it typically takes into account only those of Britain and America. The former colonies of England include Canada, Australia, New Zealand and the United States, but also India and Hong Kong. Every little grievance is nursed. The Salem Witch Trials killed a few dozen suspected witches. Sacco and Vanzetti got the chair.
Meanwhile, the communists have killed a hundred million, and the postcolonial theorists never utter a peep.
Marxist colonialism was worse than that of American and English colonialism, because they first took away the right to property, then the right to liberty. Cuba claims it has magnificent health care, but there is no independent journalism in Cuba. Officials have jailed more journalists per capita than any other nation on earth. Who can check the health care stats? The Soviet Union’s former colonies such as Poland, Romania, Moldova and Ukraine are still recovering from Orwellian conditions. Medical murders were the norm for Stalin’s rivals. Dissidents such as Nobel Prize Winner Andrei Sakharov ended up in mental hospitals. Marxists used the “health care” system to dispose of critics. In the west, John Locke’s ideas of life, liberty, health and property as inviolable principles have spread, but it is important to see that all four must be present for any one to survive. We have an independent health care system. Our freedom from government is what make us the light of the world.
Anglophone countries have individual rights including the right to a free market of ideas and goods. Initiative is encouraged and rewarded whether on the basketball court or in the market. Meanwhile, in communist countries, the central dictator, whether it be Stalin or Castro or Kim Jong-un, decides what can be bought and sold, and at what price. Mad Bernie, with his arms flapping like a vulture, can hardly wait to kill free enterprise.
The left gave us Pol Pot in Cambodia. Pot outlawed literacy, and made it illegal to trade anything. Everything belonged to the state. In his endless gulags, he made it illegal to turn over in bed. The crime of doing so was “individualism,” and meant a sentence of one hundred lashes. Half the population died, and the other half was starving.
In many Marxist countries, the greatest crime was to think that there is a God. In Romania, a bishop named Tokes preached that there was a God who was greater than the Marxist dictator Nicolae Ceausescu. Ceausescu ordered him arrested. Christians appeared in the twilight as the troops came for Tokes. It was Christmas Eve 1989. Snow fluttered from the sky as the troops approached. Christians lit candles and knelt in the snow. According to an eye witness:
“The soldiers began shooting, and many were killed or wounded. Little children gathered on the steps of the cathedral and sang religious hymns. Again the troops fired, and some children died. The rest sought shelter in the cathedral, but heartless priests had locked the sanctuary.
“Then an amazing thing happened. The entire crowd, instead of fighting the army, knelt and prayed. This was too much for the soldiers. They refused to shoot any more. Meanwhile, the whole town had gathered. Pastor Dugulescu seized the opportunity to address everyone from the balcony of the Opera House. A poem by Constantin Ioanid, ‘God Exists,’ was recited. The crowd shouted, ‘God exists!’ Leaflets with the text had been distributed. Some who knew the music began to sing the song that had been composed for the words. Soon thousands joined in singing it again and again. It became the song of the revolution.”
The Reformation under Luther and Locke built tools of universal freedom that are made visible in our Statue of Liberty. Scholar Anna Saa-dah wrote:
“When Locke wrote his treatises he did not do so in a vacuum but within the groundswell of the Reformation, in which the notion of gathered churches, dissent, liberty, the direct relation of man and God, were well-known intellectual currency.”
Sa’adah continued, “Thus there was a language of liberty — and of politics — common to England and America in the seventeenth and eighteenth centuries: a language couched in allusions to property, Scripture, and the established constitution…”
“Postcolonialism” is a Marxist term used to indict American and British colonialism. However, the Reformation under Locke and Luther was far better than the Marxist colonialism that destroyed God and Christians. Marxism has no belief in God, so cannot allow God-given human rights. Everywhere, people want human rights. The proof is that millions from Marxist countries such as Russia and China, Vietnam and Venezuela, Romania and Moldova and Cuba have braved barbed-wire and shark-infested seas to knock upon our golden door.
