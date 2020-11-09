Big Chuck: A salute to broadcasters, past and present

As you may assume, I write and submit this column to The Daily Star days in advance so the paper can edit, format and get it situated right here on this page every two weeks. So, full disclosure: I had no idea who our next president would be at the time this was written.
Having said that, I have been fixated on the television coverage of this dramatic election pageant playing out across the land. I think everybody has been watching closely, whatever candidate you chose. I flip all over the television channels, dipping in here and there for a taste of the various network narratives. But when I happen to flip by CNN and John King is at his “magic wall” I must admit. I get sucked in. Big time.
King is the master of projections, results, closings, electoral history, candidate needs, goals and results. Standing tall in his de rigeur black suit, crisp white shirt and black tie he is an imposing figure. He reminds me a lot of the first host of Jeopardy, Art Fleming. “I’ll take the northwest corner of Iowa for $200, John.” They both look like successful businessmen; their difference distinguished only by John King’s gray hair.
He is great. But so are Brian Wilson, Chris Wallace, Judy Woodruff, Wolf Blitzer, Bret Baier and all the rest. Playing rapid-fire verbal tennis with the viewers, fellow panelists and guests and all the while with a producer shouting into their ear, well, I admire them all and thank them for their service to all Americans at this time of great anticipation and nervousness.
The sets today are sophisticated, with Disneyland lighting, the graphics and chyrons are dizzying, and the cyber-connections to almost any corner of America, or the world, are truly remarkable. And almost instantaneous. They are the ringmasters in the center of the media circus. And they are in full control. I admire them all.
As I watch them, it takes me back to the great TV journalists of my youth. Like Dan Rather, who famously employed homespun folkisms to keep election night in perspective (“this race is hotter than a Times Square Rolex”). Or John Chancellor and Harry Reasoner. Totally unflappable. Huntley and Brinkley, maybe the best tag team in the broadcast news history. And all of them seemingly had little help, and certainly no sophisticated equipment or technical abilities to aid them.
I loved Walter Cronkite, “the most trusted man in America.” Who didn’t? However, and I may be alone here, I have the highest esteem for a guy many have forgotten. But he was a real favorite of mine.
Frank McGee.
As my son-in-law Dan likes to say, “he was seamless.” Cool as a cucumber, avuncular and comfortable behind the bare news desk, and with absolute ice in his veins when he needed to step up to the plate. Which he was tapped to do several times.
Many recall the calm demeanor Cronkite summoned up when CBS broke into the “As The World Turns” soap opera on that quiet November afternoon in 1963 to tell us that President Kennedy had been shot. A chilling moment handled masterfully by, well, the master himself. More than 2 million people have viewed that moment on YouTube. It still will make your heart stop.
But Frank McGee was also on the air at that time, over on NBC. You should check that out on YouTube as well. McGee keeps a running patter up with a reporter on the street in Dallas giving a first-person report of the event. Since it was before two-way phone conversations were perfected for on-air broadcast, you sit with your heart in your throat as McGee holds up a big black desk phone receiver and repeats line by line everything that is being said to him by the unseen reporter, whose voice we are unable to hear. It is theatrical drama at its most gripping. Oh, if it was only just a theatrical drama instead of real life. With almost no artificial technical enhancements or assistance, he was almost perfect in every way at this shocking moment in American history.
So here's to you Brett, Chris, Brian, Wolf, Judy, John King and your “magic wall,” and all the others. I commend you for your talent and your high degree of professionalism.
And to you, the unsung Frank McGee, who passed away in 1974 at only 52 years old, I for one thought you were one of the best of the best. As my son-in-law would say, “You were seamless.”
I’ll catch you in two….
