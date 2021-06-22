Big Chuck: After 33 years, it's time for me to retire

I never imagined in the world that the time would come that I would say this.
I am retiring from radio.
It is time to hang up the headphones once and for all. I have been at WDOS radio for 33 years and I will miss it, but something inside me tells me, “Let it go, big guy.”
I started at WDOS in late 1988 working for no pay changing the reels for a three-hour Boston Pops concert that ran every Sunday afternoon. That was many owners ago, for a group called Hastings Broadcasting Co. at 10 Market St. in Oneonta. From there I have “Forrest Gump”ed my way into a morning show and here I am, still there at 6 a.m.
When I started in radio, I was 39 years old. I turn 72 in just a couple of weeks. As I said, something is whispering to me to take the headphones off and enjoy life.
But, wait! I do enjoy my life! I always said I have never worked a day in my life. Everything I have ever done has been fun and interesting, going way back to working in my mom and dad’s grocery store in Sidney in the 1950s. I will miss radio for sure. But I’ll be honest. I won’t miss getting up at 4:30 every morning. Especially in January.
Since my space in this column is limited, let me just say thank you. To my audience, whom I truly love and am grateful for. To the communities I broadcast to in the tri-county area. There is no better place to live and work. To all the businesses I have supported through thousands of commercials and hundreds of live remote broadcasts. You are the heart of this area. And to the countless nonprofits and organizations who have come into my studio for an interview, you knew that door was always open to you and the microphone was always on.
And to the people at the radio station. How lucky I have been to work with some of the most talented, natural and professional people in the industry down through the years. And right here at little old WDOS. Major people, towering talents.
From cutting my teeth in the shadow of legendary local icons like Joe Campbell and Bob Whitmore, to today’s crop of young people coming through our front door with the ink on their communications degrees still wet, all have been amazing. I thank Gordon Hastings for giving me my big break. And I thank Jan Laytham for turning me into Big Chuck.
I will not mention any of the hundreds of people who have come and gone through WDOS over the years because I will no doubt leave someone out. But I will mention one.
It has been one of the great joys of my career to walk in the front door of the radio station every weekday for more than a quarter century with the lovely Leslie Ann on WZOZ. She remains on the air. She is the longest-working woman in Oneonta radio history and is the gold standard when it comes to integrity, creativity and talent. I will miss her a lot.
And so I am leaving not with a heavy heart, but with a grateful one. My last show will be on Tuesday, June 29, and after that you won’t hear much of me anymore on the radio.
Well, maybe just a bit. I am lucky to say that my current bosses at Townsquare Media have been most kind and supportive of me over the last two years and in fact have asked me to stay on and contribute to their online platforms. I happily agreed.
When I first started my career I was a “radio guy who writes.” Somewhere along the way I morphed into a writer who does radio. And that’s OK.
So, I will bid adieu to you all here in this column, which I will continue to write.
Now it is “grandchildren time” for Big Chuck. But, and I mean this with all my heart, it has been the greatest privilege of my life to entertain and serve the community I so dearly love for more than three decades.
It has truly been an honor.
And for those who really listened to my show over the decades you will be happy to know that I finally caught that “meatball with my name on it.”
I’ll catch you in two….
“Big Chuck” D’Imperio’s morning radio show can be heard weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on WDOS-AM 730 in Otsego County, WDLA-AM 1270 in Delaware County and WCHN-AM 970 in Chenango County. All of his columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns.
