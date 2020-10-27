Big Chuck: After 55 years, I'm getting the hang of typing

Did you take typing class in high school? Me too.
What a waste of time.
I took typing in 1965 at Sidney High School. I remember the class like it was yesterday. Long rows of big, bulky, heavy, gray metal typewriters all lined up on desks in row after row. They were manual, as electronic typewriters were still a few years away. We marched into the classroom, found our desks, pulled ourselves up to the typewriter and then waited for the magic words from our instructor.
“OK, class. Hands in the resting position.”
Isn’t it funny that even though I was only about 15 and it was so long ago I can still remember those words, and, even weirder, I can still remember what they meant?
The resting position was how we placed our hands over the keyboard, our fingertips hovering along the “home row,” thumbs poised over the space bar. In theory, this was the perfect position in which to strike every key on the keyboard. Although be honest, if you were right-handed, muscling your left pinky up to the “Q” key took a Herculean effort.
When the teacher told the class to start, off we went. The room came alive with a cacophony of clicking and clacking and the little “ding dings” of the cartridge bells. Our metal desks would be shaking under the weight of this madness.
Meanwhile, I was hunting, pecking, cursing (silently) and struggling with that “pinky-to-Q” conundrum. My desk took such a beating under my meaty hands that it inched slowly across the floor into Evelyn Yenson’s space in the next row. I remember the look on her face when she saw me coming closer and closer, huffing and puffing, my hands red from pounding the keys, sweat glistening across my brow. I know that look she gave me. It was fear.
But, frankly, back then, I didn’t care. I always thought typing class was the least of my worries as I clawed my way through school to graduation. Typing? Me? When would I ever use it? I thought it was a harmless and worthless time suck in my school day. Kind of like jig-sawing a pig cutting board for my mother’s Christmas gift in shop class, or even trying to hack my way through the classic, yet arid and sleep-inducing novel “My Antonia” in English class. Typing? Worthless.
When I went to college in Albany, voila! No more typing. I was glad for that. Don‘t forget this was in the ‘60s, when there wasn’t a single computer in either my high school or college. I was confident in my assumption that I would never need typing again for the rest of my life.
I’ve never been so wrong.
I thought of that right now as I sat down in front of my computer to type out this column. And it dawned on me. I’ve been typing all day long, for 10 hours. Almost from the moment I got up.
In fact, I have been typing for hours every day for decades. I know it is now on a computer, and not the 40-pound, Smith-Corona monster with the bell on the end of the cartridge. And I know they call it keyboarding now. But it’s still the same rows of letter, numbers and symbols all lined up identical to the way it was back in the 1960s.
I wish I could say I’m thankful for what I learned in typing class more than 50 years ago. But, really, what did I learn?
I still hunt and peck, but instead of doing it in a ham-handed way, I can do it with great speed and accuracy. There is no little bell that rings. No inky ribbon that needs to be changed. No cacophony of clickety clacks. No shuddering desk inching its way into Evelyn’s space. None of that.
The art of typing has a great value to me. When was the last time you sat down and wrote a long letter, in cursive, with a pen? See? Typing is the lifeblood of my existence. I used to be a radio guy who wrote. Over the years, I have morphed into a writer who does radio.
So typing is very important to me even though I can’t remember much of the do’s and don’ts of typing class.
However, even after almost 60 years I can still remember where the resting position is, and that is pretty cool.
Oh, and apologies to Evelyn, wherever she is. I hope I didn’t scare you too much.
I’ll catch you in two.
