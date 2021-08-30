Big Chuck: All good things, even this column, have their endings

It was more than 12 years ago when I attended a small house party at Maggie and Bob Barnes’ house in Oneonta. There were about 10 couples at the party, and one of the people I met that day was Sam Pollak, the editor of The Daily Star newspaper.
We had a friendly chat and hit it off right away. A few weeks later he called me at the radio station and asked if he could buy me lunch.
We met at the old Metropolitan Diner on Main Street. At this lunch meeting Sam invited me to write a column for his paper. The suggestion came out of left field for me. In fact, way beyond left field. He was very complimentary of my style of communicating on the radio with my audience and thought his readership would enjoy it as well.
I remember what he said over our pancakes and eggs. “You can write anything you want. The pay isn’t much, but you will have total control of your column. Write whatever you want. I will never tell you what to write, and I will never change what you write. I feel you are the voice of your generation around the community, so I want you to think about joining the paper as a columnist.”
Well, then.
The whole “voice of your generation” thing made me uncomfortable then, and makes me uncomfortable even now when I think about it. However, I was always ready for a new challenge, so I called him later that week and accepted his offer.
Now, 12 years and 252 columns later I am hanging up my writer’s hat and moving on.
I loved every column I wrote. Many were silly Andy Rooney-esque looks at life, some were serious, some were windows into my own personal life, and others were comments on things going on around our region. I always had my ear to the ground and had a knack for observing what was happening in Oneonta, both big things and small things.
And, I think my columns could be funny as heck, if I do say so myself.
I will let you in on a little secret. Every two weeks when it was time to submit my following week’s column, I would sit down at my computer and often times have no idea whatsoever what to write. Somehow, magically, within minutes my fingers would be flying, my thoughts would come pouring out, and a column would be born. For some people writing is torture. I am blessed that it comes easily for me.
But now, having retired from 33 years on the radio, I see my future as being away from here a lot. My children and grandchildren all live in the south and I hope to spend more and more time with them. This will take me and my ear “away from the ground” locally and start to put some distance from myself and the region. So, with that in mind, I have decided to fully retire and give up my beloved column as well.
Despite my many years on local radio, nothing has compared to the response I received from my column. Each one brought comments, emails and even letters. Yes, handwritten letters. Remember them?
I want to thank you for your support in reading my column every two weeks and I am grateful for the support of The Daily Star, a newspaper I still read every day. I am a big fan of the newspaper and still think it is a vital component to life in the City of the Hills.
I will continue to write books about Upstate New York. In fact, I have No. 9 and No. 10 coming out this winter.
So, I guess now I am fully retired. It has been real. It has been fun. And it has been real fun. I hope I have touched your lives through my column in some big or little way over the last 12 years.
And, thanks for the lunch invitation, Sam! I am glad I said yes.
Goodbye (for now). I will not be catching you in two this time.
Chuck D’Imperio can be reached at upstatebooks@yahoo.com. All of his columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns.
