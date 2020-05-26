Big Chuck: Can't wait to get back to drive-in

After coming through Phase One of the re-opening of New York state in this Age of COVID, I am still waiting for the fun phases to kick in. Nothing against the construction business or curbside retail pick-up, but I am waiting for something that will make me laugh and make me feel that “the good old days” are returning. Although, I am afraid we are never going back to what we once called normal.
I am waiting to be able to go out to dinner with friends or to a happy hour. Or to watch a ball game. I mean a real game, with fans in the seats. I am waiting to go to a county fair or even the New York State Fair in Syracuse. I am waiting to go to an outdoor concert, maybe a fun night at a casino or even go for a boat ride at a busy upstate lake.
I worry, however, that our summer calendars will run out before we get to experience most of that.
But, wait. There is a glimmer of hope on the “fun horizon.”
Drive-in theaters are about to open!
Outdoor movies have been around for a couple of generations now and I think they are about to have their biggest revival in years. How lucky we are to have grown up in the near vicinity of two great drive-in movie theaters.
Of course, the memories of going to the Del-Sego Drive-In in Oneonta are preserved in the amber of our minds. We used to come up from Sidney when I was a kid to go to the Del-Sego. Our parents would shop at Bresee’s downtown and then we would head out to the drive-in, stopping at the Pink Pig for some curly fries on the way. The Del-Sego had a terrific playground area for us kids, located under the giant screen. And when it was over we crawled back to Sidney along a fog-shrouded Route 7 with Mom and Dad on alert for deer and five, six and even more children in the back of the station wagon snoring away. A great, but long ago memory.
But the Unadilla Drive-In lives on! When I was a little older in the 1960s, that was the drive-in of my youth. My friends and I would attend the movies there whenever possible. And when I say friends, believe me, if you drove and had access to your own (or your father’s car) you were a closer friend to us all due to your Ubering us the five miles up to Unadilla for the night.
The Unadilla Drive-In will be opening soon, with all of the constrictions placed upon it for COVID-19 safety reasons. Check out their Facebook page for details about social distancing, sanitation, reservations, etc. But, hey it is still a drive-in, and it will be open!
I now live in Unadilla, and I live literally three minutes from the drive-in, so it is on my summertime bucket list for sure. I don’t care how different the outdoor movie experience will l be, I am going!
And as I sit there, safely socially distanced from the car next to me, my thoughts will go way back to my sepia-toned memory album of the 1960s. The cheesy commercials on the big screen (did the hot dog really jump into the bun?) and the lethal cord from the speaker to the car window ready to decapitate a straggler in the dark. Remember how we all laid on the car horn sending an annoying signal that someone still had their headlights on as the movie started? I remember the tray of tin foil-wrapped movie snacks attached to the window, the fog rolling in between the double-feature making it hard to see, and the scrum of vehicles leaving early to get out the only exit.
Yes, in this time of change, confusion and disruption, it is comforting to know that something from our far distant (and much more innocent) past could come back and throw us all a life preserver to rescue us from our solitary confinement and coronavirus madness. The drive-in theater. Who would have thought? Welcome back, old friend!
Now, I wonder if they still have the “one price per car night” where you paid a single price no matter how many people were jammed inside? If so, I have a list of friends who are ready to saddle up and go with me!
I’ll catch you in two…..
“Big Chuck” D’Imperio’s morning radio show can be heard weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on WDOS-AM 730 in Otsego County, WDLA-AM 1270 in Delaware County and WCHN-AM 970 in Chenango County. All of his columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns.
