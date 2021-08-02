Big Chuck: Catching up on what's been happening lately

A few random thoughts in this week's column:
Joe Pidgeon passed away since I last wrote this column. He was a guy it seemed everybody in town knew. Joe was active in many social events throughout Oneonta and had a particular soft spot in his heart for the Oneonta High School Alumni Weekend. Joe also gave more than three decades to the Oneonta Fire Department. He retired as a captain. I knew Joe from my many Big Chuck Buses at the radio station. He and his wife, Donna, were on more than 20 of those buses. I learned a lot from Joe's stories and found him to be one of the most personable guys I have known. My condolences to the Pidgeon family. Joe was a solid guy who will be missed by many.
There is a lot of talk swirling around the city about the proposed new roundabout that might be placed where the James F. Lettis Highway meets Main and Elm streets. I personally have no problem with a roundabout, and it might make sense. The issue I have with them is that they are always so big — with the lanes, the sidewalk area for pedestrians, the island with plantings or whatever. I just don't see how you squeeze all of that in that intersection without taking some existing spaces away. The church? No. Those two beautiful little park areas? I hope not. The post office? Well...
Nobody has asked, but I would suggest it is time to move the post office. Maybe back in the day it was a good idea. But today, to have the main city post office located feet from the most dangerous intersection, and with cars parked out front with people flinging their doors open into traffic, well, tell me how that makes any sense? I’m sure the city can find a perfectly appropriate place to open a new post office. But, like I said, nobody asked me.
My heart goes out to the people of Morris and Gilbertsville. They have been slammed by flooding recently and it has left significant damage. Especially in tiny Gilbertsville. It is one of our area's most beautiful little Currier and Ives communities, and it has been ransacked by Mother Nature. I wish them speedy recovery on the road to normal.
I am more than delighted that outdoor dining in downtown Oneonta is continuing. After a great July, I look forward to attending it again in August. The addition of live entertainment is a welcome addition. The promotion dubbed "Meet Me on Main Street" (by me, I think) started when restaurants were still reeling from the effects of the pandemic and were restricted from having people dine indoors. So, creativity prevailed and outside we all went. And it was fun and delicious. A great way to hook up with old friends and make some new ones. I really like this "Meet Me on Main Street' project and sincerely hope that it will become a staple for many more summers in the future.
And speaking of Main Street, the flowers up and down on either side look fantastic this year. The last time I dined on Main Street I heard people commenting on how beautiful the flower containers look. Recognition for the hard work of the Oneonta Garden Club is long overdue. I think somebody should give a big shout out to the hard working group that does this on a volunteer basis all for the love of their green thumbs and our City of the Hills. Great job!
And finally, a retirement update. First, thank you so much for the overwhelming words of support and gratitude that followed my retirement last month after 33 years in radio. Hey, I didn't know you were all out there! It was heartwarming. I am doing fine, still stirring awake at 5:30ish even though I have no place to be at that time. I’ve worn shorts and a T-shirt every day since I retired, and that is fine with me. I am planning trips to see my grandchildren again. I have been asked to volunteer for several non-profits, which I happily agreed to. I walk a lot, usually with my dog Harry (Truman) at my side, so my health is steady. And things are wonderful, thank you very much.
But there is one thing. Does anybody know what day of the week this is?
I'll catch you in two...
