Big Chuck: Class of 2020 will have quite the story to tell

I feel for the students in the graduating class of 2020. I really do.
With the pandemic all around us, one of the most significant changes in a young person’s life in 2020 is the lack of a “normal” graduation ceremony. It is always such an emotional jumping off point in one’s life. And while you can’t take away the fact that they did in fact graduate, it is all so different. No traditions, and to a degree, no collegial joy and exuberance, no pomp and circumstance.
I applaud all of the area schools who went the extra effort to give the kids a proper send off this year. Outdoor ceremonies, car parades, yard signs, Zoom parties, a processional march (albeit 6 feet apart), etc. Still, to a lot of us, that congratulatory handshake or hug from the teachers really meant a lot. It was a good, solid effort by all, and I heartily applaud your creativity and ingenuity in pulling it all off.
I can only imagine that one potential small side note to this era of being “alone apart” is what the topic of discussion will be at this class’s first reunion, say its 10th, in 2030. They will have stories to tell that no other class (I pray) will be able to share, and, God willing, they will be able to look at what they went through with rose colored glasses.
I stumbled upon my own high school graduation program the other day. Different times, different era for sure. Saturday June 24, 1967, 7:p.m. at the Sidney High School football field.
It was fun (and funny) to read through the program (just two pages long, with an awards insert) and see what it was like more than a half century ago.
We were led up the hill behind the high school to the strains of the “March Processional,” which if you give yourself a second, I’ve no doubt you can hum right now. Some things never change. The Pledge of Allegiance was given by Steve Wade, a close friend of mine then and now.
Even though I came from a very small town, I’m embarrassed to say that I never had heard of the two listed clergy members who prayed over us that day, the Rev. Roger Greenbrier and the Rev. Harry Ross. I am sure many remember these wonderful men with fondness, but neither name sparks a speck of recognition with me. How can that be? In little Sidney? I do know they were not Catholic priests, some of whom I served every Sunday morning as an altar boy.
The list of awards is interesting to read through. Several are named after legendary civic leaders and beloved teachers. George Steiner, perhaps the man most responsible for Sidney being Sidney back then, had an award named after him. So did Ralph Pyle, an early legendary school administrator. And so did Marion Dunbar, a beloved school librarian who passed away unexpectedly during our school years. These cash awards honored well-known people and may still be given out today.
But what about the Mothers Club Award? I wonder what that was? Or the Monday Club Literary Prize? I wonder what ever happened to those clubs?
I wonder if the Mothers Club met on Mondays?
I digress.
The program tells us that after the presentation of awards there was a musical selection. The seniors in the high school choir sang “Climb Every Mountain,” which would’ve been a fairly new inspirational song made popular by the 1965 film of the same name. There was a senior address (Gail Horth) and finally a class march back down the hill to the strains of Richard Wagner’s “March From the Meistersinger.” Sorry, no humming there.
But, there are two things listed on the program that puzzle me. Following the first clergy blessing my classmate Bobby Elliott gave what the program listed as a “Prospice.” And at the end, just before the singing of the alma mater, my classmate Dave Belding gave what was listed as a “Respice.” I have no idea what either means.
I had to go to my trusty Funk and Wagnalls to look each word up. Come to find out a “prospice” is to look one’s future. I think “respice” means to look backward. I am not really sure. And I don’t know if these terms are even a part of a graduation ceremony today.
In fact, they can’t be because neither one of them is in the Scrabble dictionary!
Oh, what a difference 53 years make.
I’ll catch you in two.
