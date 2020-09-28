Big Chuck: COVID has left a void TV can't fill

As the “Era of COVID” plods along I find myself watching a lot more TV than I used to. My wife and I flip on Netflix and we try to start the newest hot series only to leave it after two or three episodes. We have tried the new “made-for-cable-only” full length movies. For the most part, meh.
The other night as we were on the couch flipping through the dials unable to find anything mutually agreeable to us it finally dawned on me what the problem was.
I miss going to a movie theater.
At this point, with most businesses opened up, even if in strictly modified manner, movie theaters across the land are still closed. If you were to ask my wife and me what a favorite hobby of ours is, we would probably both say going to the movies.
I have been like that since I was a kid. I love the big, wide reclining seats that made their debut just before COVID descended across the land. I love the big screen, the surround sound, the subtle floor lighting, the previews, the leaf bag full of popcorn and the gallon jug of Diet Coke. And yes, that rustling in my coat pocket was the eight dollars’ worth of Sno-Caps just waiting to be opened.
For me, going to the movies is simply in my DNA. I have loved it since my childhood. I saved my pennies to be able to go see a movie while I was a starving college student in Albany during the 1960s. In the 1970s, I saved my quarters to go see movies along gritty 42nd Street while I was working for CBS News in New York City. Later, I saved my dollars to take in a movie at the most famous showplaces in Hollywood while I lived in Los Angeles. Pantages Theater, Grauman’s Chinese Theater, the Rialto, and the fabulous space-age designed Pacific Cinerama Theater. Great movie houses. Usually I was with a date, or friends, but a lot of times I was alone. Like I said, movies were my hobby.
It all started back in my hometown of Sidney. When I was 16 years old, I would close up my parents grocery store on Main Street at 9 p.m. and walk up to the Sidney Theater where I would see the second show at 9:15. I would do this whenever the movie changed, whether I had heard of the film or not. It just didn’t matter.
At the time the theater was owned by Jim Richards. We became friends. I liked him a lot and he liked me. On many occasions the crowd for the second show would number 10 or fewer, especially in the winter. Several times I would be the only one in attendance.
When it was freezing out, say in January of February, Mr. Richards would make a deal with me. If in fact I was the only one at the second showing he would let me in for free if he could shut off the heat. It was a great deal.
There I would sit, buttoned up to the neck in my heavy wool winter coat sitting in a maroon velvet fold-down seat smack dab in the center of the old theater, my fingers glistening from the butter on my popcorn, so cold I could see my breath and loving every minute of it. I remember hearing those old heating pipes along the side walls rattling as they shut down. The lights went out, the screen flickered on and the latest James Bond movie would start to roll, and I was in my own little piece of heaven.
I do miss going to movies and I am ready for Gov. Cuomo to start to relax things a little bit so I can go. Again, I do not even need to know what is playing to make it an enjoyable experience. I just love the full immersion of entertainment — the sights, sounds, smells of a movie theater.
The old Sidney Theater is long gone, as is kindly Mr. Richards. But my love for movies is as strong now as it ever was. The ones I am watching now on Netlix, Hulu or whatever else I am finding among my 65 channels is just not cutting the mustard. Or should I say they are just not popping the popcorn.
Governor, I am waiting anxiously for you to call, “Action!”
I’ll catch you in two …
