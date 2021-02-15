I was very happy to hear recently that Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig has pushed a favorite pet project up his wish list for 2021.
Pet project indeed. It is a dog park!
I’m a big advocate for this project. They are also good for the whole community.
Let me explain.
We have a new doggie. His name is Harry. To say that Harry is a mixed breed is a monument to understatement. We did a dog DNA search on him. It came back looking like a Salvador Dali version of a family tree. Mostly husky, part chow chow, and a little dachshund in there for good measure. My wife and I decided early on that we ere going to socialize Harry with both humans and other dogs as soon as we could.
Enter the dog parks!
We love them. We have been to several, and it seems that every weekend a dog park visit pops up. Until recently we have gone to dog parks in Schenectady, Binghamton, Conklin and what appears to be an old abandoned one between Bainbridge and Afton. Then we found the brand new one in Milford, which is great
Being new to dog parks, they have been quite a revelation for me. People are always friendly, and rules are followed. Messes are cleaned up, bad tempered dogs are shunned away, and the parks are segregated by size, a section for big dogs and another for the little ones and puppies.
But it’s the “dog park people” that I am fascinated by. They are always glad to see you it seems. Initially it starts off like a singles bar back in my college days. Only instead of the dog-eared opening line being, “Hi, what’s your sign?” now it’s “Hi, what kind of dog do you have?” We chat on and on about making homemade dog foods, the latest vet visits, the newest doggie treats and more. Actually, the topics are endless. No social barriers here. After your initial introduction, your next visits are always met with gusto. “Hey, Harry is here!” That kind of thing.
The last time we were at the Binghamton dog park, there must have been 20 dogs running around. Some big, some not so big. All yapping, sniffing and barking away. As this happy melee was going on, another car pulled up. “Incoming,” someone yelled (actually that was me).
At this, all the dogs ran to the fence to see who the new dog was. The scrum settled and all eyes were on the new car as the owner exited the vehicle and opened up the back trunk. A hush came over our group, both dogs and humans.
The owner reached into the back of the car and came out with an enormous great Dane. Must have stood 6 feet tall. They came to the gate and the great Dane came in. Let’s call him Olaf for the sake of the story.
Olaf didn’t walk in. He pranced in. Gentle, regal, moving with deliberate poise, all eyes were on Olaf. He sniffed a bit, gave a haughty glance around the gathered mutts and strode away. If Disney were drawing this dog park scene, all the other animated dogs would be bowing in deference to this greatest of great Danes. Kind of like in The Lion King.
Olaf didn’t play much. Maybe even he knew that his 200-plus pounds would be too much for the little Harrys to deal with. But he cast a giant shadow and was truly an amazing creature.
I believe that a dog park would greatly enhance the “whole community concept” of making Oneonta a great place to live. Perhaps some people are saying, “Why should I pay for a dog park? I don’t have a dog.” Well, for the “whole community concept,” that is why.
I don’t ride buses, but I happily chip in for our city transportation. I don’t ice skate, but I am glad others can at Hodges Pond. Nor do I skateboard. Would non-readers resent paying for a public library? I hope not. They are all wonderful additions to the ever-improving kaleidoscope that is our beautiful City of the Hills.
And we are all the better for this.
I look forward to the grand opening of the dog park in Neahwa Park sometime in the near future. And maybe we can arrange for Olaf to stop by and help crown the newest addition to the city. I’ll put a call in to his manager.
Good luck, Mayor Herzig.
I’ll catch you in two...
"Big Chuck" D'Imperio's morning radio show can be heard weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on WDOS-AM 730 in Otsego County, WDLA-AM 1270 in Delaware County and WCHN-AM 970 in Chenango County. All of his columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns.
