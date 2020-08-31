As I get older, I find I resist change more and more. Facebook is now making a big change. And I am not going to like this.
About five or six years ago, when the social media craze was building, our radio station owners told all of its DJs to “get on Facebook.” Makes sense. Great way to stay connected with our listeners 24/7 if need be. In those five years, I have learned to enjoy my Facebook interactions with perhaps thousands who watch or follow my page (Facebook@chuckdimperio).
We have fun, I can give out news items as they happen even if I am not at the radio station. It’s all good, and really interesting.
Well, I logged into Facebook yesterday, and I got a full page message saying something like, “All New, Exciting Facebook is Coming in September.”
Oh, no.
I clicked on it, and it is totally different than what I have been using for years. Brighter, busier, way too much text, things not where they are supposed to be, etc. It took me a frustrating half-hour to even begin to get comfortable with it. Now is a “practice period” if you want to, but it will be permanent come September, so I figure I will need a good week to navigate the “new, exciting Facebook page.”
Why do they do this? What low-level tech guy at the company raised his hand and said, “Excuse me, Mr. Zuckerberg, I have an idea. Why don’t we go ahead and make a whole new bunch of changes to Facebook?” Apparently, after Mr. Zuckerberg asked what this guy’s name was, the CEO agreed. So here we go.
I had a long conversation with my radio colleague Leslie Ann about this. She uses Facebook for her listeners also (Facebook@WZOZFM). She made an excellent point about Facebook not really understanding its core audience. That is, older folks.
When the platform first started, it was for college kids and young people. They rushed to get on it with their love lives, school chat, party information, campus activities and music favorites. Older people came to Facebook begrudgingly. You know, all that “new-fangled technology” complaining. I had no desire to be on Facebook until I had to for work.
Well, guess what? The young people appear to be fleeing Facebook, heading to more fertile, more sophisticated social media platforms. I don’t even know what they are really. TikTok? Instagram? Twitter? I never use any of that, but kids do. So, the older generation has taken over Facebook and pushed the kids aside. Even my mother at age 90 was following Facebook.
No, instead of kids clicking on the site looking for music drops, dating suggestions or chats with fellow college (or high school) classmates, you are now more likely to find old geezers like me on the site looking at pictures of our grandchildren, sharing prune Danish recipes and asking for advice from our friends on how to sod our back yards. And of course, we post pictures of every meal we ever eat. Every one of them.
We do not welcome a new pet into our home until we have posted a photo of him on Facebook. It’s called making something FBO: Facebook official. We share our kitchen victories and our health defeats exhaustively with our friends. With photos, of course. And we scroll through Facebook for idle, light reading. How many times have you looked for something specific on Facebook and ended up an hour later looking at wedding pictures of a couple you have never met? Yeah, me too.
So, come on Facebook. Know your audience! Kids, who adapt to change in a heartbeat are onto other, better, quicker, more techie social sites. The Facebook kingdom is now ruled by old guys wearing white belts and sandals with socks. And women still in hairnets and slippers at 11 a.m. And we love it just that way.
I am guessing a billion people have Facebook pages in the world. In September, most of those billion are going to be shocked when their beloved, familiar Facebook pages are re-configured, and confusing. I dread it. “Now where did I see that picture of the cow licking the face of that little boy? I can’t find it!”
Yup, how many of those billion users are older folks? Like me. Probably a lot. And if there is one thing we don’t like in our golden years is change! Know your audience, Facebook.
Oh, and Mark Zuckerberg: “Get off my lawn!”
I’ll catch you in two….
"Big Chuck" D'Imperio's morning radio show can be heard weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on WDOS-AM 730 in Otsego County, WDLA-AM 1270 in Delaware County and WCHN-AM 970 in Chenango County. All of his columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.