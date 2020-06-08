I hit a deer. Or did the deer hit me?
It is quite an astonishing thing to hit a deer. I did HIT one another time, maybe 35 years ago or so, but nothing since. I feel I am a pretty good driver, with no accidents on my record. As I have gotten older, I find it a little trickier at night, but I still enjoy driving and do a lot of it all over the state for my book signings and speeches.
But this deer has rattled me.
I was coming to work last week and the Monday morning skies were clear and blue. It was about 5:30, and as I was approaching my exit on I-88 to go into downtown Oneonta and my radio station, it happened. You always hear people say, “I never saw it happen.” It is true. I never did either.
Within the span of maybe two seconds, a large deer jumped across the highway in front of me, about where the Hampton Inn is. I saw it, slammed on my brakes and heard the bang. Again, all in a span of two seconds.
My car swerved, and I wrestled it under control but couldn’t stop. I was upon the exit by now, so I rolled down it and was surprised that my car was still running. I decided the best thing was to go to my usual parking lot, park it and call the police to report it. I barely made the parking lot.
From my vantage point in the driver’s seat, the damage looked minimal. I could see the hood of my car was a little upturned at the far edge of the passenger side but nothing else. No air bags, no damage to my windshield.
I got out and walked to the front of my car, and I was shocked. The entire front of the car was pretty much gone. Not damaged. Gone. No bumper, no grill, no headlight. Just gone.
It was then that I could feel the adrenaline rushing through my body. How did I ever survive that? And certainly, how could the deer ever have survived that?
I called the police.
Two Oneonta police officers responded. They could not have been more professional. When they saw the car, and before I could say anything, one of them asked me, “Say, did you hit that deer on I-88 out by the Hampton Inn this morning?”
I said I had. “We saw that about a half hour ago.” I inquired about the deer. “No, it never even made it over the guard rail.” They took my report.
The rest of the morning was a blur of calls to insurance offices, towing services, body shops, car rental places, etc. By noon my car was declared “totaled” and I was in a rental car heading for home.
And now I have a new car, one I bought from a family member. The events of last Monday now seem like months ago.
So, without sounding naïve, why do deer cross the highway? Or better, why do we let them cross the highways? How many millions of dollars in damage is caused by vehicle/deer accidents a year? How many lives are lost?
Can’t we just put up a fence?
Now, before you start chuckling and say, “where on earth would they come up with that kind of money?” think about this. There are hundreds of small informational signs along our roads that cost approximately $350 each to install. Including the making of the sign and the highway worker’s time. Meaningless signs like “Begin Measured Mile Now.” Who does that? “Deer Crossing Ahead.” Um, we live in their world. This is their home. They are crossing everywhere. Do your eyes perk up when you see the sign “Falling Rock Zone?” Rocks will fall. The sign is meaningless. And there are many others, all at about $350 each.
For the cost of these useless signs, I say we could put up a pretty decent wire fence set back from the road in highly traveled areas of major highways that would divert the deer away from the speeding vehicles. I am not talking about country roads, rural small towns, etc. I am talking about major, heavily traveled roads. Like I-88.
OK, so maybe that doesn’t make any sense. Maybe the cost is truly prohibitive. More likely this is just an old man rant. Maybe somebody somewhere really does “measure out their mile.” If true, so be it.
But like I said that deer last Monday really rattled me.
I’ll catch you in two….
"Big Chuck" D'Imperio's morning radio show can be heard weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on WDOS-AM 730 in Otsego County, WDLA-AM 1270 in Delaware County and WCHN-AM 970 in Chenango County. All of his columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns.
Commented
