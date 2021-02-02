Big Chuck: For the want of want ads

Here is an interesting exercise for you. Try to tell a teenager how, back in the day, we used to buy everything we needed from a part of the newspaper called the “want ads” section. Heck, try to describe to them what a newspaper even is.
Unfortunately, the want ads have fallen victim to the computer age. Actually, they passed away many years ago. But there was a time when the want ads were the Google search of the Baby Boom generation. Frankly, we could not have lived without them.
In 1967, I went off to college in Albany. I needed a room to rent as Albany Business College did not have dormitories. I opened up a copy of The Albany Times-Union and went through the columns of rooms for rent, looking for the one to fit my needs and price. I circled about a dozen of them, all within walking distance of the college. Some friends and I spent a day looking up addresses and neighborhoods and deciding on a final three. Then we went to a pizza joint where I called all three (on a pay phone, but that is for another column).
I finally settled on a third-floor single bedroom with a shared bath and a refrigerator at the end of the hallway. It was $14 a week. Perfect. In fact, I can still remember the address more than 50 years later. 126 Western Avenue, Room 8.
Thanks, want ads!
Next, I needed a job. Again, back to the Albany newspaper where I found hundreds of help wanted ads. That one took a whole day of reading, circling, walking and using the pay phone. But my search was successful. I loved my first job in Albany, putting cherries on cupcakes at the old Freihofer bakery plant in Arbor Hill.
Thanks, want ads!
I found the first car I ever bought in the want ads. I mean, other than just wandering on to a lot, where else would you find a car to buy back then? In fact, the newspapers listed the cars, dozens of them, by make, model and decade. Fords? Plenty of them. Oldsmobiles? Dozens. Again, I did a surgical search of the ads and finally found one, in The Sidney Tri-Town News newspaper. And I bought my first new (to me) car from Whitaker and Sons in Sidney. A 1969 Dodge Polara with push-button transmission. It was $600.
Thanks, want ads!
So, you see we couldn’t live without the want ads, which really were just a print marketplace. People bought homes from want ads. No Zillow or Trulia. Just columns of homes to circle and call to inquire about. People bought furniture and lots of household items from the want ads. Today there are dozens of flea market/yard sale trading sites online, one in each community. Back in the day, you found that old floral print couch, or macrame wine bottle holder, or table top lava lamp from the good old want ads.
Pets? The paper was filled with them. Looking for a certain kind of dog? Cat? Ferret? Cockatoo? Fish? Yup, all in the paper.
If you were looking for something to buy, let’s say a reclining chair, there would be a Sunday morning ritual that would play out across the land. Mom and Dad would pour themselves a hot cup of coffee and not only sit down with a want ads page, but, drum roll please, an entire want ads section! Pages of ads! Yes, before everybody was “Prime” you shopped either in a store or in the want ads.
Mom would neatly circle different items in red. She would read the description out to your father and then the phone call was made. Notes were taken, addresses were exchanged, prices were negotiated, and the sale was consummated. It could take several hours to complete this pageant. All at the kitchen table and all because of some archaic phenomenon called the want ads.
Look in your paper today. Big city or small. Even The Daily Star. Check out the want ads. See any cocker spaniels for sale? How about a one-bedroom apartment to rent? Or an antique mirror? Or a bike? Well, if you do find one, and it is rare, go ahead and circle it, call the number, exchange your address, negotiate the right price, and go get it.
Nothing like living the good old days, right?
Sorry, but I’ll take the Google search any day.
I’ll catch you in two ….
