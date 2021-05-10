Big Chuck: I know when to fold 'em, and it's not on Derby day

I am not a gambler. Back in the old days, that did not really matter. As recently as 25 years ago if you wanted to gamble, you drove (or took a motor coach) to Atlantic City. Other options were few and far between.
And I did the Atlantic City scene several times. But not for gambling. I liked the Boardwalk, the ritzy hotels, the oceanfront, the shows, the elaborate gaming palaces and the people watching. The gambling part? Not so much.
I do remember a couple of times in the early 1970s when some of my guy friends and I went to Monticello for the horse races. Great fun. But the ride back to Sidney was no picnic. On a deer-crowded mountain road at midnight. So that really was not doable.
Now, on the other hand, if you turn around too fast you will trip over a casino or horse track. Turning Stone, Rivers, Tioga, Saratoga, Yellow Brick Road, Del Lago, Vernon and a dozen other places are all within an easy drive from wherever you are reading this newspaper.
If I ever did end up at a casino, you would never find me at a card or dice table. But you would find me watching the band, having a drink at the bar, walking the casino floor, or having a bite to eat.
I’m not really sure what it is about spending money at a casino. What little I have spent over the decades has not really proven to be a robust investment for sure. I work too hard to spend my money at a casino. But many others love them. And a lot of people have been bitten by a casino too and perhaps regretted going to them in the first place.
Gambling? Not a fan.
Except one day a year.
For as many years as my wife and I have known each other we have headed for an OTB to place a bet on the Kentucky Derby. There is something about that race — “the fastest two minutes in sports” — that I find alluring. I’ve watched the race and had a bet on a horse every year for as long as I can remember. I did it again this year.
Having no local OTB anymore, Trish and I drove to the OTB center in Albany on Derby day to place a bet. My one bet of the year. Fifty dollars on a horse.
The interior of the OTB center is certainly Runyonesque. First, it was packed. Everybody was wearing a mask and the OTB folks twisted themselves into a pretzel making sure that social distancing was at least attempted. Every little table was occupied by a person seriously looking, or pretending to look, at a dogeared pile of racing forms. Pencil in hand, he or she was furiously writing, erasing, crossing things out, throwing papers away. I haven’t got a clue what they were doing. But it looked serious.
Sports screens were streaming horse races from all over the world. I saw a group of Spanish-speaking men screaming and gesturing at a race going on in a remote area of South America. They were very excited.
I got in line with all the other “ordinary folks” and slowly marched up to a human being to entrust with my once-a-year $50 wager.
Once at the teller cage I pushed my money over and placed my bet. And there was nothing scientific about my bet. Not which horse ran well in mud, or which horse’s jockey was on a streak, etc. No, I bet by name. Every year. So, this year my wager was on Hot Dog Charlie. How could it not be?
And then there is the race. Poor Hot Dog Charlie. He came in third, but my bet was for him to win. So, I collected nothing. I never win on Derby Day. Bupkis.
So why do I do it? To be honest, I’m not really sure to be honest. I look forward to watching the race and hope someday I can go in person. And if I do go in Louisville, I will wear a Derby-appropriate outfit, will sip a mint julep, and will yell and scream for my horse to win.
And I will place my one, lone bet of the year, $50, on a horse to catch the magic of it all.
I will lose. I know that.
Gambling? Not a fan. Except for two minutes every year.
I’ll catch you on two…..
"Big Chuck" D'Imperio's morning radio show can be heard weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on WDOS-AM 730 in Otsego County, WDLA-AM 1270 in Delaware County and WCHN-AM 970 in Chenango County. All of his columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns.
