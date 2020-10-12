Big Chuck: I wish I'd kept track of all those baseball cards

I’ve forgotten. When did baseball cards get monetized?
When I was a kid in the 1950s and early 1960s, I had a vast collection of baseball cards. I think between me and my two brothers, we must have had well over a thousand. We would meet with our friends in the neighborhood on Saturdays and have trading sessions. If you needed just one card to fill out your entire favorite team, you would pretty much trade away anything for it.
Baseball cards had absolutely no monetary worth to us. If we did not like a card for whatever reason, it was no big deal to rip it in half and throw it away. Since my mother was from Brooklyn, we were Dodger Blue all the way. And our house was surrounded by New York Yankee families. It made for an interesting dynamic in the summertime.
The D’Imperio family could not stand the Yankees, as they seemed to always get the best of the Dodgers. So, if we had a duplicate Yankee card in our stash, out it came and we attached it to the spokes of our bikes with Mom’s clothespins. It made our bikes sound supercharged. And we delighted in watching our Yankee cards take a beating.
But when did these things become valuable? I collected baseball cards until I was about 15. My parents owned a small grocery store, so whenever the produce man delivered hot house tomatoes to the store, we would be sure and save those sturdy tomato boxes with the arched wooden handles. Perfect baseball card carrying cases.
When I left for college, I put my 10 tomato boxes filled with cards up in the rafters in our garage in Sidney. And I never thought of them again. Many years later when I read that some cards were starting to bring big money, I went back to Sidney and looked far up in the rafters for the boxes. They were gone. I asked my parents where they went. They had no idea and barely even remembered seeing them.
As I think back on those cards and the era I was collecting them in, I can only imagine the riches I could have earned with my Mickey Mantle rookie card (even though I was a Dodger fan, The Mick was never sentenced to my bike spokes). I am absolutely certain that I had rookie cards for every major star and future Hall of Famer of that era in my collection. Gone. All gone.
I have talked with my guy friends who are my age and none of us kept the cards around long enough to make any money on them. They just vanished.
Baseball cards to my generation were sentimental tokens that you attached yourself to as the Boys of Summer came roaring down the September stretch. You had favorites, and you had some that you hated.
On Aug. 22, 1965, when San Francisco Giant pitcher Juan Marichal beat Los Angeles Dodger catcher Johnny Roseboro over the head with a bat, my whole family was outraged. Even all my sisters. It was personal!
I remember pulling out every Giant baseball card I had in those tomato boxes and throwing them in the garbage can. God only knows how much money I was throwing away since I knew there were some great Willie Mays, Willie McCovey, Orlando Cepeda and others in the throw away stack.
So, I missed out on the money, but I didn’t miss out on the memories. Do they still make baseball cards? If so, do they still come with a stick of pink bubblegum with a mysterious white powdery dusting on them? Do kids get the cards just for fun and to trade them with friends? Or do parents now buy them and lock them away in a safety deposit box to help pay for the mortgage?
I loved my old baseball cards. Especially my friends on “my” team like Sandy Koufax, Don Drysdale, Junior Gilliam, Maury Wills, Ron Perranoski, Duke Snider, Tommy and Willie Davis, Wally Moon and the other Dodgers. I even loved my card for the team manager, Smokey Alston. Oh, yes, and The Mick. He was everybody’s boyhood hero.
Gone. All gone. I sure wish I knew whatever happened to those 10 hot house tomato boxes I had up in Dad’s garage rafters. They’d sure make a big dent in my house mortgage today some 50 years later!.
I’ll catch you in two…
"Big Chuck" D'Imperio's morning radio show can be heard weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on WDOS-AM 730 in Otsego County, WDLA-AM 1270 in Delaware County and WCHN-AM 970 in Chenango County. All of his columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.