Big Chuck: In simpler times, simpler toys ruled the playground

Have you been in a toy aisle lately? I mean for little kids? Most toys have computers in them, can talk back to you, are supremely sophisticated and come with instructions that seem like a NASA engineering design.
Talk about a generation chasm.
More than 60 years ago, life was obviously a lot simpler. I listened to music on my transistor radio. I kept up with my friends by going outside and actually finding them. I watched movies at the old Sidney Theatre. And a bike was the most important passage to freedom that an 8-year-old could have.
If I had to pick my favorite plaything when I was a boy in the late 1950s, it would be a dirt pile. A big old dirt pile. Right outside my mom’s kitchen window.
Everybody had a dirt pile to play in back then. It seemed that folks everywhere were building new rooms, expanding kitchens, adding a garage or carving out a new driveway. Hence the ubiquitous dirt piles.
I would head for my dirt pile early on a summer morning with my tin box filled with little green plastic soldiers. Once there, I’d start to re-create some of the great battles I had heard about. My pile could stand in for the mountains of Europe as my plastic soldiers fought their way through the Battle of the Bulge, or it could easily double as a volcanic island in the far South Pacific.
Yes, my dirt pile was utilitarian.
For the girls of my generation, well, they had an item that can still bring mist the eyes of nearly every Baby Boomer. I know, I saw it firsthand.
I had five sisters after all.
It was the Easy-Bake Oven. My sister Chris wanted one in the worst way, and she finally got one for her sixth birthday
We all gathered around the Formica-topped kitchen table as she unwrapped the box and my Dad began assembling the oven. My large family created a peanut gallery to the suspense playing out in the kitchen. Even some of our young neighbors came by to witness the momentous occasion.
When the oven was finally assembled, Dad proceeded to activate the powerful heating element (two 100-watt incandescent light bulbs). Chris daintily opened the end of the cake mix package (it was a yellow cake). She emptied it into a measuring cup the size of a shot glass and mixed it with a thimble full of water. The crowd went silent. She whisked the cake mix together with a couple of broom strands and poured the concoction into a tiny round metal pan.
My mother looked on with pride. My brothers Jim and Bob and I salivated. The assembled neighborhood girls were green with envy.
Finally, Chris lifted the cake mix onto a little metal holder and slipped it into the turquoise-colored oven and under the comforting warmth of the two light bulbs. She then closed the door and we all waited.
Soon a timer dinged. The SRO crowd in our dining room bolted to attention. Everyone edged closer to table. The faint (very faint) smell of yellow cake wafted out from the vents. Chrissie opened the oven door. She took the little metal holder and lifted the tiny cake out of the oven and set it on the Formica-topped kitchen table. The crowd broke into applause. One neighbor girl screeched with delight. It was all way too much.
My sister Susie begged to cut the cake and sister Fran agreed and handed her a tiny butter knife to do the serving. Chris made a little sign that said “waitress” and put it around her neck. She also wrote “tips” on a paper cup. All was set. The feast began.
The fully cooked Easy-Bake Oven Yellow Cake was the size of a silver dollar. Susie precisely cut it into pieces to feed the peanut gallery. The slices were almost invisible. It didn’t matter. It was delicious. The whole exercise was a triumph. And my mother and Chris had experienced their first “Betty Crocker moment” together in the test kitchen of our modest Sidney home.
Everyone was happy, including me. Because now that the whole “cake” ordeal was finally over and I could go back to fighting the Battle of Anzio in my World War II dirt pile just outside our kitchen window.
Yup, when I was a boy the dirt pile was the king and the Easy-Bake oven was the queen.
I’ll catch you in two…..
"Big Chuck" D'Imperio's morning radio show can be heard weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on WDOS-AM 730 in Otsego County, WDLA-AM 1270 in Delaware County and WCHN-AM 970 in Chenango County. All of his columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns.
