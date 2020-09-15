Big Chuck: Lake George trip helped me refresh, cleanse

Last week was a tough one. For all of us in the City of the Hills.
I had spent a whole week reading grim news of COVID-19 updates, medical information, government data, etc. It gets to be quite numbing after a while.
Last week in Oneonta there was a sense of sadness, outrage and determination as the SUNY Oneonta outbreak burst into the open. I remember when the total cases first reported was 39. It ended up 20 times higher by the end of the week.
So with a pall over the city, and with long lines queuing up to take advantage of the state rapid-testing sites (nearly 2,000 lined up), and with businesses adjusting, modifying or, in some cases, just giving up the ghost, well, it was time for me to get out of town. Get away from the miasma, if even for a day. So, I left to my safe place.
Lake George.
I have been visiting Lake George for more than 60 years. It was our family’s go to place every year for vacation. My dad would close our little grocery store in Sidney, Mom would pack up our ever-growing family and all 10 of us would jam into our big, blue Country Squire nine-passenger station wagon and off we would go. Every year. Come to think of it, I always wondered who the odd kid out was with 10 members of our family in a nine-passenger car. Hmmmm.
We loved it there. And later it was a place that I took my own kids for a weekend of fun, water, fast food and memories.
Trish and I arrived in Lake George a week ago Sunday. It was sunny and 80 degrees. It brought me a great sense of relief, of cleansing almost, to be at the water’s edge of the lake. Crowds were sparse, everyone who was there was masked and socially distanced and half the businesses were closed because of the pandemic. But, hey, it was Lake George.
The memories of my youth seeped out of the dark corners of my mind and popped back to the forefront. Of a time when 10 D’Imperios would descend on this unique place for a week of excitement. We bought tchotchkes in the souvenir shops, played miniature golf until midnight, ate ice cream for breakfast, hurried through the House of Frankenstein wax museum, drove our own cars at Gaslight Village, and posed for sidewalk artists who created our youthful caricatures, which most of my siblings still have. It was a thrilling place for a 10-year-old.
Lake George is a lot different today. And so am I.
No more miniature golf till midnight. In fact, no more midnight. The House of Frankenstein is still there but is a COVID victim. Few snack stands or ice cream parlors were open. The giant paddle wheel boats such as the Minnie-Ha-Ha and the Mohican still were blasting their horns as they pulled out for a trip around the lake, albeit with a much smaller number of passengers.
And now that I am past the age of 70 I can revel in my own memories of this place and it makes me feel good. I walked with sidewalks of the village with my wife and peered into the windows cluttered with T-shirts, Indian moccasins and snow globes and smiled. We did find one ice cream place open and we stopped. I have to tell you, that ice cream cone tasted as good as the first one I had back in the 1950s. Gaslight Village is long gone, but I would be far to big to squeeze into a “drive your own car” anyway.
But the sun was in my face and the laughter of children could still be heard, if even through their little masked faces. I felt a bounce in my step return after a very long week. The lakefront was still as pretty as I remember it, and this time I sat on a bench a lot longer than my parents were able to back in the day.
And then it was over and time to head back to Oneonta. I think I returned refreshed, more positive about the future, maybe even cleansed a little bit.
I enjoyed that one day away in the Adirondacks. And I fell better having gone. Lake George, my safe place, will do that to you, you know?
I’ll catch you in two….
“Big Chuck” D’Imperio’s morning radio show can be heard weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on WDOS-AM 730 in Otsego County, WDLA-AM 1270 in Delaware County and WCHN-AM 970 in Chenango County. All of his columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns.
