Big Chuck: Local author tells a tale of two Americas

Gretchen Sorin has a story to tell.
Ms. Sorin is a distinguished professor at SUNY Oneonta as well as the director of the SUNY Cooperstown Graduate Program. Sorin is the author of a fascinating and highly praised new book titled “Driving While Black” (W.W. Norton & Company). The book tells of the struggles in the African American community in trying to navigate the highways and byways of Jim Crow America.
I had a chance to visit with Ms. Sorin on my radio show last week. We discussed her book at length.
“From the 1930s to the 1960s, African Americans struggled mightily in getting around. Public transportation was either unavailable to them or was fraught with the obstacles brought on by segregation. So, for a Black family to own a car meant they had a certain freedom, a liberation almost, which allowed them to travel at their own free will and have the problems they encountered be minimal,” she told me.
Still, during this troubling time in American history, the divide between the colors brought some harrowing realities to travel for them. There were many places where a Black family couldn’t spend the night, eat a meal, use a restroom, or even shop in a store. Segregation was a dark and powerful tool of white America in the South and Midwest, and the dangers these families felt while traveling were real and harrowing.
A guidebook to help African American families maneuver about during their travels was indispensable. Called “The Green Book” (there were others too), it listed places that were friendly to people of color who were traveling the country, identifying “safe places” to dine or stay the night.
“If you saw the film 'The Green Book' you’ll remember how they portrayed most of these places as second-class hotels and restaurants, but in reality “The Green Book” also listed many places that were quite elegant and sophisticated where a Black family could pull off the road and stay in relative comfort,” Sorin told me.
While the ownership of an automobile provided a safe and secure “private space” for an African American family to travel in, there were written and unwritten rules of the road that they still had to obey. I asked Ms. Sorin about one of the most onerous of these rules.
“A Sundown Town was a community where they literally did not let a Black family stop and stay in overnight. If you were traveling through one of these towns, which were mostly in the South and Midwest, you had to get out before the sun went down or pay a dear price for it,” she said.
I asked her how in the world would an African American family even know if the anonymous town they were driving through was a Sundown Town?
“Believe it or not, Chuck, they had signs at the edge of town declaring it so and warning them to keep moving after dark. One town even had a siren that blared at sundown warning that no Blacks were allowed to pull off the road and had to keep moving.”
I told her I found that so hard to imagine happening in the South and Midwest in such a relatively recent time frame.
“It wasn’t just the South,” she said. “Darien, Connecticut, was a famous Sundown Town as well.”
Darien, Connecticut? I was shocked.
This book is filled with those little shocks along the way. It is an important book, a book which will either open your eyes or re-open your eyes to the “two Americas” from the middle part of the 20th century. Ms. Sorin has a story to tell and “Driving While Black” is a read you won’t soon forget.
It was announced last week that Sorin’s book “Driving While Black” is one of five finalists for the prestigious National NAACP Image Award for non-fiction. She is facing pretty heady competition for this award. One nominee, perhaps the favored one for many, is former President Barack Obama’s biography “A Promised Land.” Speaking to Ms. Sorin in Oneonta last week, I asked her how it felt to be competing against the popular former president.
“You know Chuck, I just read his book and it’s pretty good,“ she laughed. She then added the tried and true “nominee qualifier” by noting “I am just honored to be nominated.”
Go and pick up her book, you won’t be disappointed. And good luck Ms. Sorin. Oneonta is proud of you.
I’ll catch you in two …
