Big Chuck: Local doctor's book is a walk through history

Dr. Edward Danforth was a country doctor — in Bainbridge. His son, Dr. Eliot Danforth, was a country doctor — in Sidney. There were legions of these rural heroes throughout our area back in the day. I could write a book about their contributions to our general well-being. And, in fact, this column is about a book.
Doc Danforth (the Bainbridge one) practiced medicine for almost six decades. Whether seeing patients in his home office or at a house-call in the hills and hollows of Chenango County, he was a good and honorable man loved by all. And, oh what a note taker he was!
Dave DeClue told me, “Chuck, this guy was unbelievable. After tending a patient or delivering a baby or fixing a kid’s scraped knee, Doc would write down his observations and thoughts in journals, medical and personal, and we are so lucky to have them all still with us today.”
Dave is a member of the Bainbridge Rotary Club, and they have just reissued a book based on the thoughts, notes and journals of Dr. Danforth. The book is titled “Stones from the Walls of Jericho.” Jericho was Bainbridge’s original name.
I have read this book and it is just wonderful. The first half of the 500-page “memoir” looks at the earliest days of Jericho/Bainbridge, and the last portion is all based on Dr. Danforth’s own personal observations. From everyday happenings, to natural disasters, to businesses coming and going, this is a book that all lovers of local history will enjoy reading. The list of stores, home owners, bridges, industries, banks, schools, houses of worship, farms, and more which appear throughout the book is seemingly endless.
The book, with dozens of archival photographs and an exhausting index, is not unlike the history books written about all small towns. But the personal glimpse into this great man is what makes this so interesting. Yes, the doctor knew how to tell a story.
Danforth (who died in 1964) talks about the great village leaders of his day, the earliest businesses and industries that came to this riverside community and he remembers other doctors from his era. He describes Dr. Robert Evans (1835-1910) as “best remembered when he would divide his bewhiskered adornment in the middle and throwing one half over each shoulder would speed through the village with tails of his beard standing out straight behind like a couple of flying pennants.” And yes, there is a photograph!
Dr. Danforth extolls the virtues of Mrs. Ethel Hodge who, without any medical training whatsoever, opened an obstetric office at her home in 1920 to care for babies and children. Using grit and determination, she fashioned this endeavor into a small hospital. When the larger, more modern hospital in Sidney opened during World War II, Mrs. Hodge closed up shop.
Dr. Danforth said of her, “Had it not been for her toughness of fibre in her constitution she would have never endured the slings and arrows of outrageous criticism that fell upon the head of every hospital manager. No woman had rendered a greater service to Bainbridge in her day than Ethel Hodge.”
I couldn’t help but think that this was the exact same time that Mary Imogene Bassett was starting her own hospital from scratch in Cooperstown. Gee, I wonder if their paths ever crossed?
I was surprised to read on page 147 that “the house where the Great American market was, was built in Jericho days by Winthrop Fairchild … grandfather of Congressman George Fairchild of Oneonta.”
My favorite story, on page 140, recalls a woman’s complaint to the Village Board in 1871 about men and boys “immodestly” swimming in the river. When she was told that no way could she see them from that far away she said, “Well, it would be far enough away if I did not have to use my spyglass to see them.”
The stories are great, the photographs are amazing, and the book will certainly lend itself to a good, long read in front of a warm fire on a cold winter evening — whether you hail from Bainbridge or not.
In the front of the book is an “appreciation” written by Sen. Warren M. Anderson of Binghamton, who was Dr. Danforth’s nephew.
To order the book, drop a note to the Bainbridge Rotary Club, P.O. Box, 262, Bainbridge, N.Y. 13733, or email Dave DeClue at davedeclue@stny.rr.com
Thank you to the Rotary Club for keeping Doc Danforth’s stories alive for a whole new generation of readers.
I’ll catch you in two …
"Big Chuck" D'Imperio's morning radio show can be heard weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on WDOS-AM 730 in Otsego County, WDLA-AM 1270 in Delaware County and WCHN-AM 970 in Chenango County. All of his columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.