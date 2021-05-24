Big Chuck: Movie remakes often pale in comparison

WALTON - GySgt. (Ret.) Donald O. Barriger, 93, of Walton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, March 14, 2021, at home, following a brief illness. Born Oct. 24, 1927, in Franklin, he was a son of the late Hiram and Jessie Walley Barriger. Donald proudly served for more than 22 years in the U.S.…