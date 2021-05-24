Big Chuck: Movie remakes often pale in comparison

We all have favorite movies. And many times, they’re everybody’s favorite movies too. So much so that they beg to be remade, updated. And that is not always a recipe for success.
I have three favorite movies from the past that I love and could watch over and over. Recently I’ve fallen on the remakes of these three personal classics on TV. And, boy, you talk about stink bombs!
I love the movie “The Taking of Pelham 123.” It had a great cast, the story about a runaway subway car in New York City was a white knuckler, and the ending (with a sneeze) was classic.
Walter Matthau, one of the most underrated actors of his time, was perfect (“Gesundheit”). The subway was hijacked by bad guys Mr. Brown, Mr. Green. Mr. Grey and Mr. Blue. Matthau plays Transit Officer Zachary Garber, and with his cumbersome movements and hangdog face, he doggedly (pun intended) slogs his way through the process of successfully finding the culprits. Favorite character actors like the evil Robert Shaw and the meek Martin Balsam rounded out one of that year’s best casts. The movie made a profit of $15 million.
“Pelham” was remade in 2009 and despite its unlimited casting payroll, the film fell on its face in my opinion. Denzel Washington and John Travolta took over the lead roles, things were a lot glitzier, and computer generated, and the movie seemed to just chug along rather than hurtle along. I wasn’t impressed. This movie made a profit of $110 million.
How good was the original "The Planet of the Apes" movie? In my opinion it was fantastic. Made in 1968, this sci-fi flick starred Charlton Heston in perhaps his signature role.
A reliable cast of actors agreed to appear in the film unrecognizable in latex ape masks and outfits. These included Roddy McDowell, Kim Hunter, Maurice Evans and James Whitmore. More than 50 years ago I sat in the old Sidney Theater as a kid watching this movie with wide eyes. The make-up was outstanding, the story was harrowing, and the movie gave us one of moviedom’s great lines, “Take your stinking paws off me you damn, dirty ape!” Heston at his most outraged. A great film. This movie made a profit of $28 million.
There were several Planet of the Apes remakes, reboots and sequels over the years. There was "Escape from ...," "Return to ...," "Beneath the ...," "Conquest of ...," "Rise of...," "Battle for ...," "Dawn of ..., "War for ..," and "Battle for ... .": I saw them all. I’m nothing if not loyal to my favorite movies. But by the time the ending for the last one came around (I’ve forgotten which one it was), I was sound asleep in my theater chair, fingers glistening with the glow of a butter-like substance and snoring away to my wife’s total embarrassment. The movies that followed the 1968 original made a profit of a half a billion dollars.
Meh.
And finally, my very first “favorite movie,” "The Alamo," starring John Wayne. It was 1960 and I remember the excitement of the battle scenes, the moving and sad music, the re-creation of the storyline that I had already read about in school. It was thrilling and to me it was the beginning of my love affair with Hollywood blockbusters. John Wayne (Davy Crockett), Laurence Harvey (William Travis), and a cast of thousands. And Richard Boone as Sam Houston was unforgettable. I still love this movie. The film made a profit of $8 million.
My first favorite movie was remade in 2004. I think it was wildly miscast putting Billy Bob Thornton in as Davy Crockett, and Dennis Quaid as Sam Houston. I strongly disliked this version of "The Alamo." It missed the grit and realism of the storming of the mission by the Mexican Army, it missed the many subplots of the Texican defenders, and was way too “talkie” for me.
The only bright spot in the casting was that of Emilio Echevarria as Mexican General Santa Anna. Evil to the core beneath his gold studded uniform and fancy flying hat feathers, he chewed up every scene he was in. Still, it was not enough for me. I was so disappointed in this version of a real favorite film.
The 2004 version of "The Alamo" was one of the biggest box office bombs in recent history. It lost nearly $150 million.
Like mom always said, newer isn’t always better.
I’ll catch you in two …
