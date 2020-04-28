Big Chuck: My chance to meet Kenny Rogers was a memory I'll always cherish

While the country has been consumed with the pandemic crisis, it dawned on me that a lot of “other” news has quietly gone by unmentioned. Well, unmentioned by me at least.
Kenny Rogers died on March 20.
I loved the guy.
Over my 30 years in radio, I probably have played more Kenny Rogers songs than any other artist of any genre. Country, for sure, but also oldies, pop, gospel, show tunes, standards and more. He had an album for everything.
One of the great joys of my tenure behind the microphone has been the chance to meet the country singers and stars. To get up close and personal with them.
I’ve sat on Barbara Mandrell’s lap during a back stage party, I gave Anne Murray an engraved Toronto Blue Jays baseball bat during a visit with her in her dressing room (she is Canadian), I ushered my mom into Randy Travis’s warm-up room in Atlantic City so she could give him a teddy bear, I spent time laughing with Pam Tillis and Lorrie Morgan backstage before introducing them to a sold out crowd at Foothills Performing Arts Center, and a lot more. And don’t even ask about the time Doug Decker and I had to help Loretta Lynn zip up her gown in the back of her tour bus.
Like I said, don’t ask.
I attended five Kenny Rogers concerts over the years. Usually with 50 of my closest friends. My listeners.
Oh, how we loved to charter a bus and go away, often times to Atlantic City to see him in a concert. And each time I had a chance to spend some time with him backstage, to share some stories, and, often times, to bring a lucky pair of listeners back to meet him and get a photograph. Each visit was fun and special.
Let me tell you my favorite story about my friend Kenny Rogers.
He was appearing at SUNY Delhi over a decade ago. It was a Christmas concert with opening act Linda Davis. Kenny’s people called and asked if I would emcee the show and introduce Kenny. I said yes.
The night of the show was absolutely the coldest, most bitter night of the year. A long crowd snaked through the campus as people trudged up to the entrance to the hall. Things were moving quite slowly. I went backstage to say greet Kenny and he said, “Pull up a chair, Big Chuck.”
I did. In fact, I asked him what he had been doing all day.
He told me that his pre-show routine was to go to a movie. “I mean, how many times have I sung The Gambler or Lucille,” he laughed. “You’d think I would know them by now.”
He told me that he had gone to Oneonta and watched “Deck the Halls.“
“It was awful. But don’t tell anyone. Danny DeVito and I are good friends,” he smiled.
Soon, Kenny’s manager interrupted our visit. “It’s 8:00, and they are nowhere near getting everybody inside, so what do you want me to do?” Kenny looked at him, then looked at me and said, “Here, have Big Chuck go out onstage and keep the crowd happy for 20 minutes or so.” The road manager grabbed me by the arm, and before I knew it, I was in the spotlight at center stage.
And I started to sweat through my shirt.
I stammered a bit and told a couple of jokes. Finally, I asked for the house lights to come up. When they did, I held a “Kenny Rogers Look-A-Like Contest” with the audience. And believe me there were plenty of nominees showing off their gray hair and white beards and mustaches. Everybody was laughing as we tried to find a winner. And just as I was loosening up, the manager came to the edge of the stage and gave me a thumb’s up, meaning it was showtime.
I hollered out, “Ladies and gentlemen, let’s give a big Delhi, New York, welcome to the legendary Kenny Rogers!”
As I walked off the stage Kenny came up the steps gave me a high five and said to me, “Great job, Big Chuck. You’re a natural.”
I barely remember the rest of the night. It was a pretty exhilarating thing to have happen to me. I will cherish the memory of that night forever.
God bless you, Kenny Rogers. And thanks for my moment in the sun.
Oh, and as for that thing with me, Doug Decker and Loretta? Don’t ask.
I’ll catch you in two….
“Big Chuck” D’Imperio’s morning radio show can be heard weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on WDOS-AM 730 in Otsego County, WDLA-AM 1270 in Delaware County and WCHN-AM 970 in Chenango County. All of his columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns.
