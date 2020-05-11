Big Chuck: My kind of race, all for a good cause

While I have promoted many outdoor events over the years on my radio show, I am not much of a participant. I don’t run, I’m not a competitive walker, and the last time I rode a bike was four years ago and I still have the scar to prove it.
But all of that might change now.
A group of civic leaders in the communities of Afton, Bainbridge, Sidney and Unadilla have joined forces to form an organization called “4 Towns Forward.” And they are having a “Wipe Out COVID-19 Virtual 5K Run” to raise money for these hard-hit communities. Teri Schunk, the president of the Sidney Chamber of Commerce, is one of the group’s founders.
“Several of us in the area were discussing a way to raise money to be distributed to our little towns in this time of the pandemic crisis, growing unemployment and a feeling of uneasiness among our residents. So, we came up with a fun and convenient way to do this by holding a politically correct, socially distanced, virtual 5K Run/Walk for folks to participate in their own fashion. We have spoken with civic leaders in the surrounding towns like Mayor Dave Welch in Unadilla, John Payne in Bainbridge, John Hinman in Afton and others, and everybody seems enthusiastic about it. We have an event sponsor, My Home Gym in Bainbridge, and the response so far has been terrific.”
A virtual 5K run? I am interested.
“For a small registration fee, runners will get a cool-looking T-shirt with our logo on it and they can do the 5K at their own pace, on their own time. The most surprising thing about this is how many people have just donated money to be a part of the event rather than register to run. We are hoping to get 300 registered by May 31, and we are well-over halfway there. Runners and walkers can complete the 5K from their backyard, in a park, in their neighborhood or wherever they choose. Or not do it at all. Nobody will be timed or checked up on. It is all in good fun. We will conduct online prize giveaways and hope to get a lot of photos from people across the area wearing their T-shirts. And 100% of the money raised will be split among the four towns. It is a win-win for everybody.”
This grabbed my intention. A 5K run that you do not actually have to do? I asked Schunk what people are saying when they register?
“We are getting lots of people registering from all over the country. People who have graduated from any of the four high schools and have fanned out across the United States to live. The alumni groups have been very strong. People who once lived here are delighted to have a chance to help out their old hometowns.”
I inquired about the group “4 Towns Forward” and what she told me really makes sense. There is strength in numbers and I think it’s an excellent idea that four smaller communities, each only about five miles apart, have banded together to help each other out. The group will join in promoting area events and special occasions. At a time when so many events have been canceled, such as Unadilla Carnival of Sales, Bainbridge General Clinton Canoe Regatta, the Sidney Hometown Days Parade and others, I think each could use a little boost this year.
Growing up in Sidney, I am heartened by this collaboration of the neighboring towns. While we were always fierce rivals in high school sports, the town lines were always quite blurred. We eat in each other’s restaurants and diners. Bainbridge folks worked in the Sidney factories, Sidney people worked at Borden, We all went to the Afton Fair each year and we have enjoyed the Unadilla Drive-In for generations. And we all have whispered nervously as the Susquehanna River, the natural thread that ties us all together, rose ominously during heavy periods of rain. So yes, I think this is a great way to help out our neighbors in a time of need.
Yesterday, I called My Home Gym (607-320-4024) to register for the event. Anna Banks, the owner, took my registration and I mentioned this was my very first event of this kind. She thanked me and asked me where I would be running or walking for the race?
I told her “from my couch.” She laughed and thanked me for my donation.
Yup, I think I have finally found my kind of running race.
I’ll catch you in two…
"Big Chuck" D'Imperio's morning radio show can be heard weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on WDOS-AM 730 in Otsego County, WDLA-AM 1270 in Delaware County and WCHN-AM 970 in Chenango County. All of his columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns.
