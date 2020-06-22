Big Chuck: New cars seem like they were made for a mad scientist

As you know from my last column, I was recently in the market for a new car. May the deer rest in peace.
I bought a new car last week. A 2019 model, so that is about as close to brand new as I will ever get. 18,000 miles on it. Nice. I am not going to reveal where I bought the car because I have way too many friends in the automobile business to hurt any feelings. But I promise you, I did buy it locally.
Sitting behind the wheel of my brand new (for me) car and driving off the lot I felt like a stranger in a strange world. It had been a long time since I had to learn a new car, and boy have things changed.
In an attempt to familiarize ourselves with the new vehicle, I asked Trish to pull the owner’s manual out of the glove box and read through it as we took our initial drive around the county.
The owner’s manual is 506 pages long. Yes, 506 pages. The last book I wrote for Syracuse University Press was 332 pages long. The whole book!
This manual is epic.
There are 11 pages on how to properly install a car seat. Ten pages under the category of “lighting.” Seven pages on how to start the car. It is a keyless start. Don’t even get me started on that one (pun intended).
There are seven pages under the category of “load sharing,” which I think is about how to use the luggage rack, I am not sure. I skipped that chapter. And the big one, titled “Wheels and Tires,” takes up a whopping dozen pages. Fully, the last half of the book takes up the complicated topic of “audio system.” This includes the phone system, GPS, satellite radio, USB ports, the media hub (?), voice recognition utilization, Bluetooth usage, digital clock settings and on and on and on.
The dashboard reminds me of what I saw when I peeked into the cockpit of the airplane I was boarding to visit my daughter in Atlanta last year. Big plane, identical dashboard.
Some of the 59 icons that will light up on my dashboard when needed include “Trail Control, Explosive Gas, Horn Control, and Shield the Eyes.” No kidding. All are on my new dashboard. I have no idea what any of them mean.
As we read the manual (actually we could only skim the 500-plus pages) it made me think back to my first car. And how simple it all was back then.
My first car was a used 1969 Dodge Polara with a push button transmission. I bought it in 1972 for $600 at Whitaker and Sons in Sidney. I think the owner’s manual for that car was more of a brochure than a book. Maybe a half dozen pages long.
That manual would have told me how to turn on and off the AM radio and tell me how to play the 8-track player. And how to adjust the heating vents, with no air conditioner to worry about. It would have perhaps instructed me how to position my driver’s seat. And it almost certainly would have shown me how to pop the hood and check my oil, check the air filter and refill the antifreeze.
To be honest, I have yet to figure out how to even open the hood of my new car. I never got that far in the manual. I think it was in the 400-page section.
But these are different times. Car mechanics are also computer experts now. Things under the hood, if I can ever figure out how to open it, will mean almost nothing to me anymore. And the 12 pages of “Wheels and Tires” information are Greek to me. When the tire needs air, it will get air. End of story.
Some things never change, however. It is always nice to have a new car. Before the clutter moves in, before that errant French fry worms its way under the front seat, before you start to hear those little paper-cut rattles that eat away at your imagination. Yes sir, driving a new car is pretty snazzy for sure.
And whether it is 1969 or 2020 there is one constant. One accessory that has made its way from the old days to “infinity and beyond.” In fact, it still has its own dashboard icon.
That would be the dreaded “check engine light.”
I’ll catch you in two….
"Big Chuck" D'Imperio's morning radio show can be heard weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on WDOS-AM 730 in Otsego County, WDLA-AM 1270 in Delaware County and WCHN-AM 970 in Chenango County. All of his columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns.
