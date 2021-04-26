Big Chuck: Our big vacation: The Word's Fair and the pope

Coming from a family of eight, we didn’t go on big vacations. Money was a little scarce and there was just too much involved, say when 10 D’Imperio’s marched through the front door of a Howard Johnson’s for lunch for example. So, we usually stuck around this area, did picnics at Gilbert Lake or visited the Catskill Game Farm. A weekend in Lake George was about as extravagant as we got.
But there was one year that my parents went all out for a vacation for us. Must be our little grocery store in Sidney had a good year or something.
Apparently, my father got it in his mind that we were all going to the New York City World’s Fair, which was winding down in the fall of 1965. So, we all jammed into our big blue Country Squire station wagon and headed to Queens to the Fair. Speaking of fair, it is only fair that I should note that there were only six kids in the family then as my Mom was six months pregnant at the time.
And believe it or not I remember the exact date we went to the World’s Fair — Friday, Oct. 4, 1965. How do I know this? Because it was the same day as the pope went to the Fair also.
More on the pope later.
The World’s Fair was unforgettable. It’s theme was “Peace Through Understanding.” Nearly 100 nations had pavilions spread over the 650 acres at Flushing Meadows. Twenty-six U.S. states had their own pavilions too. And several major corporations also had huge buildings touting their products and giving consumers an inside look at how their products benefitted mankind. Companies such as General Electric, Ford, IBM, DuPont and Westinghouse. I was 15 years old at the time and each pavilion was more dazzling than the next.
One that sticks out in my mind was the pavilion for the state of Illinois. You sat in a theater and when the lights went down and the crowd was hushed, a curtain opened to reveal a life-sized animatronic figure of President Abraham Lincoln. Slowly the president rose from his chair and addressed the audience. It was a startling moment. At the end of his speech he slowly sat back down and the place went wild with applause. Titled “Great Moments with Mr. Lincoln,” the image of a moving Mr. Lincoln, created by the wizards at Walt Disney Company, was one of the most memorable moments of the Fair to me.
Now, back to the pope.
It just so happens that Pope Paul VI was in New York City at the time to give a major address at the United Nations. After saying mass for 90,000 people at Yankee Stadium that afternoon, he came to the Fair to visit and bless Michelangelo’s sculptural masterpiece The Pieta, which was ensconced at the Vatican Pavilion.
During the day, as we trudged from one pavilion to the next trying to figure out which of the 110 restaurants we should eat at, we noticed that the police presence became more and more noticeable as nighttime drew near. Eventually, my father asked a police officer what was up and was told that the pope was due any moment. As the time arrived everybody on the grounds, thousands of people, came to the police barricades to see the pontiff arrive. We were there early so we were right in the front.
Soon the screaming police sirens heralded the pope’s arrival. Slowly his motorcade came close to us. Everybody was cheering and waving the tiny papal flags which were handed out. My pregnant mom was waving furiously as Pope Paul VI came by us. Mom swore the pope turned toward us, looked right at her and made the sign of the cross. Not real sure about that, but, hey, that is what she said and what she believed.
What a night that was. And, although brief, what a vacation it was. It was bigger than Gilbert Lake, and more fun than the Catskill Game Farm. We loved the Fair, as did the other 51 million who attended it. The New York World’s Fair closed 13 days after we left, on Oct. 17, 1965.
And three months later, on Jan. 7, 1966, my mother gave birth to my twin sisters, Mary and Teri. D’Imperios number seven and eight.
There is no record whatsoever of twins anywhere on either side of my mother or my father’s family tree. None.
Makes you think, doesn’t it?
I’ll catch you in two…
"Big Chuck" D'Imperio's morning radio show can be heard weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on WDOS-AM 730 in Otsego County, WDLA-AM 1270 in Delaware County and WCHN-AM 970 in Chenango County. All of his columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.