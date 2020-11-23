It has been a while since I opened the mail bag, so let’s give it a shot.
This summer I wrote a column about my trip to Maine. Almost unanimously the folks who contacted me agreed that we had picked a perfect place to visit. I shared my love for a New England lobster roll in the column, and although there are plenty of restaurants in our region, the comments lamented a place that really captures the essence of a true Maine “lobstah roll.” I am still hunting for it here myself.
One of my most popular columns was the one where I recalled my love of going to the movies and how much I missed sitting in a dark theater, “hands glistening with melted butter” and watching a flick with my wife. Several remembered Jim and Bertha Richards, the owners of the Sidney movie theater of my youth and where my passion for movies first got its start.
Sidney hasn’t had a movie theater in decades. Not many small towns do anymore. So, to my readers in Norwich, Cobleskill, Hamilton, and just a few other Central New York communities, consider yourselves lucky.
And while we are at it, let’s give a big shout out to one of a dwindling number of outdoor drive-in theaters, the Unadilla Drive-In. Who knew that in this era of pandemic and isolation that this would have been the summer of their “rebirth?”
I wrote a column reminiscing about my time spent working for CBS News in 1972 in its election department. What a time it was to be young, single, broke and working for Walter Cronkite’s group during that election. One reader, Ed Cassidy, who reads The Daily Star online from Greensboro, North Carolina, asked if I might have known a relative of his who worked at CBS that same time. He told a fascinating story about him but unfortunately, I don’t remember his relative. Too bad, sounded like a great guy.
Peggy Wilson of Sherburne wrote and thanked me for recognizing the five women I honored as some our region’s “Impressive Women.” It was a fun column, but I only regret I had room to only acknowledge the five. I could have mentioned 10 times more. So many great women in our area. But I do think that the five I honored were representative of many other inspirational ladies in our area. Michelle Childress Osterhoudt, Leslie Ann Parmerter, Helen K.B. Rees, Carol Mandigo and Erin Insinga do us all proud.
On July 24, I wrote a column heralding the era of “dining on Main Street” for the summer months. This was a great promotion during COVID-19 to get people to come to downtown Oneonta, support the local restaurants and enjoy a socially distanced, masked-up experience the best that we can, considering everything.
It was well-received by the locals, was managed flawlessly by the downtown businesses, and even I went with friends and enjoyed a meal and some fun while sitting on the white line down the middle of Main Street. I hope, pandemic or not, that this event comes back next year. It really was a great time.
And Phil Duval gets the prize for my favorite letter in the old mail bag. In response to one of my columns, he sent me a nice letter that was thicker than most I receive. Like others, he contacted me about the column I wrote about my love for my treasured — and now long-gone — baseball cards. Like so many other guys my age, we can only imagine where our prized collections of 50 years ago ended up.
Phil went one step further. He told me how he and his three brothers had a large collection “back in the day” and how they too loved them all. And he still has them. In fact, stuffed in the envelope he sent me were a handful of old baseball cards. Phil, who lives in Cooperstown, wrote: “Here you go, Big Chuck. I am sending you some of my duplicates. Perhaps you can start again.”
How thoughtful. And maybe I will. At least I won’t have to look for Greg Walker, Al Nipper, Charlie Leibrandt, Todd Zuile, Don Robinson, Erik Hanson, Alan Ashby and Luis Salazar in the future. Thanks, Phil for the starter set!
If something in one of my columns makes you laugh, brings back a memory or two or you just find it interesting, please drop me a line at wdosbigchuck@aol.com. I’d love to hear from you.
I’ll catch you in two…
"Big Chuck" D'Imperio's morning radio show can be heard weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on WDOS-AM 730 in Otsego County, WDLA-AM 1270 in Delaware County and WCHN-AM 970 in Chenango County. All of his columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.