Big Chuck: Remember the classic station wagon?

There were not a lot of RVs in my hometown when I grew up in the 1950s and 1960s. People didn’t RV back then. Sure, people camped. A lot of people did. Tents mostly. And you might catch a glimpse of an Airstream trailer pulled into someone’s driveway here and there, but big RV vehicles were still several years down the road. Now, of course, there are RVs on the road everywhere.
Even though we didn’t have giant RVs in my day, we did have something you don’t see anymore for the most part.
Station wagons.
They were the RV of my generation. Big, huge station wagons, which were like rolling apartments that catered to almost all of our needs, except sleeping. OK, yes, I did my share of sleeping in a station wagon over the years, but more likely we ended up at a motel.
My parents did not have a lot of money, so they tightened their budgets on a lot of things. Except cars. My dad spared no expense when buying a car. He had to. He had eight children after all.
My favorite station wagon was our 1966 Ford Country Squire nine passenger behemoth. It was awesome and even for its day it was a head turner coming down the street.
It was royal blue and had a lot of chrome. Inside we had everything we needed. A broad front bench seat held Mom and Dad and maybe a newborn baby or two wrapped tightly in a blanket and laying between them for complete safety. Wow.
And, hey. What happened to bench seats? I miss them. No more cuddling with your sweetheart as you cruised the back roads on a Sunday drive. Loved that, no matter how old I was.
The front seat was mission control. The glove box held everything from huge fold-out Rand McNally maps, to boxes of tissues, bags of treats, baby items (we always had a baby in our family it seems) and other important items.
The front seat was the “smokers lounge.” Both Mom and Dad smoked. In the front seat. With all the kids in the back.
But they thought it caused no harm because they’d crack open those little wing windows to take the smoke out. Of course, those windows never worked. In fact, we usually started our vacation out with the kids piling out and then dusting the ashes off each other.
Our station wagon was a beauty. Dad bought it brand new in Sidney for $3,000. It had a set of “railroad seats” in the back where us kids could sit facing out on the cars behind us. It also had the most amazing back tailgate. Ford dubbed it the “Magic Doorgate.” It could open down in a typical fashion, or up with both the electric window up or down, or, wait for it, it would even swing out to open, extending the car’s total length to a whopping 25 feet.
It could do almost everything. Almost. For those of us looking out the Magic Doorgate with the window down, the exhaust fumes which got sucked back up into the car would make us all nauseated. But think about it. Riding in the back, looking out from your railroad seat, with the back window down. It was kind of cool in a stomach-churning kind of way.
And up on top? A small mountain of luggage. Hard suitcases, sleeping bags, make-up cases (five sisters), maybe a bike or two, and some picnic stuff. A veritable Adirondack of necessities, all very much needed, and all tied in a semi-secure pre-bungee cord fashion.
It was fun riding in that big old boat, even though we must have looked like a modern version of the Beverly Hillbillies coming out of our driveway. The only thing I remember my dad complaining about was trying to find a place to park. It really was a huge car.
So, station wagons? Yeah, we don’t see any new ones anymore. And if we do they don’t call them that anymore. Sport utility vehicles have taken their place. And they are great. In fact both of my own cars are SUVs.
But I sure would like to have that old Country Squire out in my driveway. I’d love to take Trish out in it for a Sunday drive, have her snuggle next to me on that long bench seat, and crank up the AM radio for some good tunes and good times.
I’ll catch you in two…..
“Chuck D’Imperio can be reached at upstatebooks@yahoo.com. All of his columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns.
