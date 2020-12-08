Big Chuck: Some probing questions I'd rather not ask

Unlike the Andy Williams song, “It’s the most wonderful time of the year,” well, let’s just say not for this past weekend anyway.
It was time for my Christmas colonoscopy.
And it came 48 hours after Thanksgiving Day. Bad planning for a two-day colonoscopy prep. No food from Friday night to Monday morning. Oh, those turkey leftovers smelled so good.
I had my second and probably final procedure of my life last Monday, following a harrowing two-day prep that brought me to the brink of the abyss. “Makes for a much better picture,” the doctors said. Reminds me of the opening of the old television show “Love That Bob,” when actor Bob Cummings lifted his camera and said, “Hold it. I think you are going to like this one!”
I never want to see a glass of Gatorade again.
Now that I am getting older, I knew I couldn’t dodge the colonoscopy this time around. And actually, I didn’t want to dodge it. Just to be safe. I’m not sure when the magic age is that you are strongly suggested to undergo this procedure. But I’m 71 and this is the second one I have had. If you have had one you know what it is like. If not, let me try and explain what happens.
I arrived at Bassett Oneonta Specialty Services on River Street last Monday at 8 a.m. and was promptly whisked away from my wife who waited in the car for me to come out. They are very strict about this car/driver thing. After having experienced this minor “operation,” they believe that you are not in any shape to drive yourself home. They made this very clear. No driving. And no working heavy machinery. Or lifting heavy objects, and don’t make a life-or-death decision for at least 24 hours. They actually said that. I was happy to have a driver.
Once disrobed and embarrassingly gowned, I was put into a bay to await the performance. I am always so impressed with the efficiency of the medical professionals in our area. I was asked my name and date of birth at least a half dozen times and was always reassured that this will be “a piece of cake.” And of course, the word went around, “That is Big Chuck from the radio.” Lots of looks and whispers. It was fine. It is impossible to keep your pride when you are going in for a colonoscopy. Impossible.
The entire building was shrouded in COVID-19 safety protocols and everyone acted strictly by the book. In fact, although there were several bays open in the wing, I was the only one going in for the procedure at this time.
At just the right time, one of the attending nurses, doctors and assistants wheeled me into the arena. Sterile, white, glistening and beautiful. In a medical kind of way. There were five staff on the floor and one female attendee who appeared to me to be in a Captain Kirk-like chair slightly above everyone. She must have been the director of the performance. She called out my name and date of birth one last time and everyone said “agreed” in unison. Then she dimmed the lights. It was showtime.
Dr. Keith, the conductor of this probing pageant stepped forward. I thought I heard light applause from the darkened room when this medical maestro stepped out of the shadows. Probably just the anesthesia working. I leaned to my left and tried to count down from 10 to one. I got to nine.
The next thing I knew, a nurse standing over me said, “Your wife is out front whenever you’re ready, Big Chuck.” Wow. I asked if the performance was over and was assured it was and that I sailed through with flying colors. A rousing standing ovation if you will.
I really cannot thank the staff at Bassett enough for just a superb experience. Heather, Jen, Diana, Rachel, Dr. Keith, the lady who took my temperature at the front door, and everyone else. Pros, each and everyone of them. Brilliant. Bravo, Bassett.
But I have one critique. You knew I would.
In an age when the government can initiate Operation Warp Speed to secure the fastest virus vaccine in the history of science, why can’t we have an Operation Warp Speed and get a decent hospital gown that will cover my “bare assets”? I mean, a man on the moon, but ... sheesh.
As I left, someone waved and said, “Thanks for coming, Big Chuck.”
I guess my audience was pleased.
I’ll catch you in two….
“Big Chuck” D’Imperio’s morning radio show can be heard weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on WDOS-AM 730 in Otsego County, WDLA-AM 1270 in Delaware County and WCHN-AM 970 in Chenango County. All of his columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.