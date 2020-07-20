Big Chuck: Summer's here and the time is right for dining in the street

Dining in the middle of Main Street?
I’m a big fan.
The city of Oneonta has embarked on a bold plan to close Main Street to vehicular traffic for eight Saturdays during the summer. Not just for a few hours, either, but all day, from 9 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. That’s breakfast, lunch and dinner, folks.
In this crazy time we live, I think this concept is smart and forward-thinking and should be embraced by both residents and merchants alike.
For decades, our civic leaders have tussled with what is ultimately the unwinnable, Sisyphean challenge of parking and traffic flow along Main Street. And in this scrum of floated ideas and dreams someone always comes up with the thought of closing Main Street making it pedestrian only. And, of course, that trial balloon comes down as fast as it went up.
So here it is again, on a temporary basis (eight Saturdays), and I think we as a whole should experience and examine it.
Smarter people than I will have to address legitimate mobility concerns. Main Street is a state road. What about bus traffic? Delivery trucks? Emergency vehicles? Handicapped people’s needs? All legitimate; all worth a robust discussion. We have an abundance of downtown parking just behind the storefronts. Parking along the main drag? Not so much.
But for now, I’m all for this new Saturday endeavor.
I look at it not as a closing (as in Main Street), but as an opening to perhaps a new, vibrant and, yes, fun way to enjoy our historic downtown. Think of it. Restaurant tables in the street with colorful umbrellas highlighting the streetscape. Maybe a trio playing old favorites at one end. Some colorful banners flying overhead. Stores with perhaps an “all-summer long’ Saturday sidewalk sale, the farmers market, which is the heart of our downtown, full of tables bursting with local fruits, vegetables, provisions and flowers.
Jim could put some books out in front of his Green Toad Bookstore, Theresa could bring out some of her eye-catching hand painted signs, Bob might bring out some nostalgic artifacts from the History Center, etc. And all the while, people will be enjoying a seat at the table right in the middle of Main Street. “Hey, it’s Saturday. Meet me on Main Street.” When was the last time you heard that?
Imagine yourself having a breakfast bagel and a cup of coffee out there on a cool crisp morning, or a slice of cold cheese pizza for lunch or even a full dinner with drinks at a table with friends as the sun goes down. I think it sounds perfectly lovely.
Right now, there are plenty of retail holes to fill along the street. Nobody is saying it has to be that way forever. And those good neighbors who have stuck it out through the most severe economic period in their business history, well, they would sure be glad to see you stop in.
My own personal opinion is that while downtown Oneonta serves its purpose to the community to a degree, let’s face it, it really hasn’t been fun in a while. And I think a “Hey, it’s Saturday! Meet me on Main Street!” dining program might give us all a pleasant surprise.
I expect a healthy discussion to come from this column. And that’s good. I also know that a lot of it will come from folks who have given up on our historic downtown and never go down there. At the very least, we now have eight Saturdays to see what is possible on Main Street.
So, before you start chalking up the negatives to this idea, I ask you to do one thing. Grab some friends or family on a summer Saturday and go down for a meal on Main Street. The good folks at A.O. Fox Hospital will be on hand with hand sanitizers, masks and information if you need them. And, before you click on a Facebook page and assume what is bad with this idea, go and see for yourself. Maybe, when the summer is over, people will look back and say, “OK, that didn’t work.” That is totally fine. Nice try, let’s move on. But it is happening now, and I say we give it a chance.
So, yes, that will be me, Big Chuck, sitting at a table with a group of my friends on Saturday night, enjoying a “meatball with my name on it.” And I really hope to see you there.
And good luck, “City of the Hills!”
I’ll catch you in two….
"Big Chuck" D'Imperio's morning radio show can be heard weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on WDOS-AM 730 in Otsego County, WDLA-AM 1270 in Delaware County and WCHN-AM 970 in Chenango County. All of his columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.