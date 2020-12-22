Big Chuck: This year was brutal, but it wasn't all bad

The year 2020 will certainly not land on anybody’s “best of” lists this year, that’s for sure.
The ups and downs, the strides and setbacks, sacrifices and stresses are well-etched across the furrowed brows of every American. We are exhausted. The longest lines for food distributions since the Great Depression. Millions out of work. The pandemic stalking amongst us. Thin paper masks have become a symbol of partisanship. A president goes out; a new one comes in. We get 30 inches of snow the week before Christmas. And, God, how I miss going to the movies! Like I said, exhausting.
But culling through all of this sensory overload, let me tell you my highest high and lowest low for the year.
The highest high is the fact that it is raining babies in our family. Nieces and nephews are dropping babies out of the sky like a spring rain shower. A whole passel of baby boys and baby girls have made their debut this year ensuring that the D’Imperio family name is well-positioned to take on the future with a fierce sense of familial pride and a pride of purpose. While I will not be around when all of these new infants grow up to be adults, there is a certain feeling of satisfaction knowing that they will grow up in a family that is loud and loving, generous and caring, passionate and fun-loving. This new batch of D’Imperio’s is the greatest gift of all to our family, to any family, and it makes the old aunts and uncles, like me, beam with happiness just knowing that they have joined the family circle.
My low for the year also has to do with our family circle and a new emptiness that has darkened a little corner of my heart. Our dog Stella, who has made many appearances in this column, passed away this year. It was unbearably sad. I never wanted a dog in the first place, but my wife did, so young Joey and I went to the Heart of the Catskills in Delhi many years ago, picked out a puppy and brought her home as a surprise for Trish.
The shelter had named the dog Sunny, but Trish had other ideas. She christened her new dog Stella. Why? So, she could smile when she saw me in my torn T-shirt on the front porch calling for the dog to come into the house. “Stella! Stella!” Yes, the Marlon Brando homage was intentional and frankly, hilarious.
Stella was an integral part of our family for 14 years. Trish adored her, the dog and I forged a strong bond and the kids loved the new addition. It broke my heart to see sweet Stella hobbled with age and sniffing around for the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge. When she passed, I was affected like I never thought I would be.
Trish and I made a pact. We would go “dogless” for a year before we reassessed our lives and whether we would allow a dog to enter our hearts again. I mean, we were not getting any younger and, in fact, were both staring at retirement.
So, no dogs for a year. Agreed.
Six weeks after Stella died, we got a new dog.
The puppy’s name is Harry. Cute as a button and with a high energy similar to what I myself felt, albeit a half century ago. Someone once said, “Don’t get a puppy if you are over 70.” Yes, I heard that after we adopted Harry. So, next year I will turn 72 and Harry will turn one. Should be interesting.
I love our new little doggie. We both do. Our kids are long gone and our grandbabies are far from home. But Harry is here every day licking our faces, wagging his tail, jumping up when we enter the house and, yes, gnawing away at the furniture. We don’t care. Its only a chair. And maybe a table leg.
So welcome to all the new D’Imperio babies like Corbin, Sloan, Emma and the others that are on the way this year. You bless us with your presence. And goodbye to our forever puppy Stella. And hello to Harry, the cutest little, happiest little furniture destroyer you ever saw.
Comings and goings. The circle of life, don’t you know.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year everybody.
I’ll catch you in two…
