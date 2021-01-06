A new year. And not a minute too soon.
As we begin 2021, I begin any new year the same way, I dedicate this first column to those who left us this year. With a third of a million people gone from COVID-l9, it has been a year unlike any other year in history. And not in a good way. I report on the daily deaths and hospitalizations from the disease every morning on my radio show. And it is hard to keep up with it.
I also like to point out famous people who have died of COVID-l9, and that too is hard to keep up with. As I am writing this column, my phone is buzzing telling us that Dawn Wells, pretty Mary Ann from the "Gilligan's Island" TV show has died from COVID at the age of 82. I can only imagine who else will pass in the days between submission of this column and its publication.
But let's remember some of these you folks you might have missed:
Just days ago, Joe Clark died at the age of 82. He was the tough as nails principal of Eastside High School in Paterson, New Jersey. He was the inspiration for the film "Lean On Me," and Morgan Freeman played him in the movie.
On Feb. 7, Orson Bean died at the age of 91. He was a highly recognized face in dozens of television shows, movies, and live theatre productions. Johnny Carson loved the guy and Bean was invited to Carson's couch 200 times. He died from injuries sustained when he was hit by a car in Hollywood.
On March 29, "Regular Joe" Diffie died of COVID-l9. This was the first death from the pandemic of a famous country star. He was greatly mourned by all of the genre's fans.
Linda Tripp died on April 8, at the age of 70. She was the woman who encouraged Monica Lewinsky to "save the blue dress" (yes THAT blue dress) and then later turned against her one-time friend.
Barry Farber, one of the founding fathers of conservative radio, kind of like a precursor to Rush Limbaugh, died on May 5. He was 90. He was one of New York City's most popular radio personalities and claimed to speak 25 languages. Fluently.
June 6 saw the last of Dan Danglo. He was one of America's most prolific cartoonists and animators and who worked for years with Walt Disney and at Terrytoons. Largely responsible for keeping the magic of Felix the Cat alive.
Herman Cain died of COVID-l9 on July 30, shortly after appearing at a Trump rally without a mask on. Cain was a successful businessman (he was CEO of Godfather Pizza and ran for president in on a campaign tax plan called "9-9-9" for the nine percent ceilings on his tax rates).
Chadwick Boseman, one of Hollywood's hottest actors, died on Aug. 28. He was a striking standout in every movie role he performed, whether starring or in support. He portrayed Jackie Robinson, Thurgood Marshall and singer James Brown in biopics. He was only 43 when he died of colon cancer.
On Sept. 6, we said goodbye to baseball legend Lou Brock. The Baseball Hall of Fame was rocked by the deaths of seven Hall of Famers in 2020 (the most ever in a single year): Brock, Tom Seaver, Phil Niekro, Joe Morgan, Bob Gibson, Al Kaline and Whitey Ford.
Despite all the medals, ribbons and stars on the chests of the men in her family, Roberta McCain was said to be the real backbone of the clan. Her father-in-law was a Navy admiral, her husband was a Navy admiral, and her son was a Navy pilot, war hero, U.S. senator and presidential candidate. Can you imagine the talk around the dinner table? Roberta McCain was one of the oldest Americans when she passed on Oct. 12, at the age of 108.
And finally, on Nov. 28, we paid a sad farewell to Lon Adams. He was the man who gave us the Slim Jim beef jerky snack. Enough said. Thank you, Mr. Adams.
Whether famous or little-known, all of these people appeared on our public landscape over the last century and all left the stage in 2020.
We bid you adieu.
And to the hundreds of thousands or ordinary Americans who died of COVID-l9, may you rest in peace, may God bless you, and we will always keep a seat for you at our table.
l'll catch you in two ....
"Big Chuck" D'Imperio's morning radio show can be heard weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m. on WDOS-AM 730 in Otsego County, WDLA-AM 1270 in Delaware County and WCHN-AM 970 in Chenango County. All of his columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.