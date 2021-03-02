Big Chuck: Uncovering my uncle's cameo in Oneonta history

While rummaging around in my old barn recently, I came across a box of my late father’s old papers, photos and memorabilia. Dad kept everything, so I knew this would be an excellent adventure.
Inside one old box I found something very interesting. It is a program for the celebration weekend of the Oneonta Centennial in 1948.
Or, should I say, part of a program.
Unfortunately this brochure is missing its first two pages, which represent the first two days of the event. That would be the Friday and Saturday of the commemoration. But I do have the Sunday and Monday lineup, and it can shed a little light on what the whole gala was about.
The title of the celebration in bold letters reads “It Happened in Oneonta: A Stirring Spectacle of Oneonta History.” All of the events of the four-day celebration took place in the city’s Neahwa Park.
There are many names listed throughout the program, but they really do not mean much to me. This was long before I came to town. It is noted that the “spectacle” is a John B. Rogers Production. Staged and Directed by Ken Rene. With professional direction by Wallace. D. Lafferty and with a script and scenario by Mrs. Florence Ford Collins. Maybe some old-timers know these names, but I do not. I assume they were local people.
Sunday’s events started with the Parade of Drums at 2 p.m. This was a pounding and banging extravaganza featuring invited drum and bugle corps from several surrounding communities. They performed their precision marches and drum routines in front of a large cheering crowd in the park as well as playing to a panel of judges. It is noted that the host corps was the Oneonta American Legion Drum and Bugle Corp.
Next up, at 4 p.m., was a community interdenominational vesper prayer service in the park. The theme was “a plea for better understanding between peoples.” I can only imagine that this was a beautiful, reflective service of prayers and hymns with the glorious backdrop of the beautiful hills outside of the park in pre-I-88 days. Prayers were led by the Very Rev. Arthur Cunningham, the Rev. James Alcock and Mr. Jacob Collins. Again, I assume these were Oneonta clergy.
The capstone to the Sunday events was a performance of (and I quote) “a mammoth Historical Spectacle: It Happened in Oneonta.” Here, with no other description, my imagination jumps in leaps and bounds. In my mind’s eye I see costumed Native Americans meeting up with local citizenry portraying Oneonta’s earliest settlers. Maybe a local farmer brought in horses and cows to pay tribute to Oneonta’s early agricultural beginnings. Perhaps the pageant moved through time to include early retailers like the Bresee family or even some early railroad re-enactments. I bet there was a cast of thousands. Had to be, right. I mean, “mammoth”?
On Monday, the final day, there were track and field competitions in the park, under the direction of E.C. Damaschke. Hey, wait a minute. I think I know that name! Didn’t they call him Dutch? These events included bike races, a softball game, novelty races, a 50-yeard dash and a 100-yard dash.. Then at 8:30 it was time for the Grand Finale. Yup, you guessed it, a final performance of the mammoth historical spectacle.
It sure sounds like an exciting weekend in the City of the Hills. But, I have to wonder why my father, who was a 19-year old at the time living in Sidney, had this program at all. And then I noticed it.
The very last event of this festive four-day fete was a big “Downtown Block Party” which led to a (and I quote) “A Blaze of Color Fireworks Display.”
And guess what? As stated in the official Centennial program, “The music for the Main Street block party was provided by the D’Imperio 10-Piece Big Band Orchestra.”
No, that is not my father. But it is my Uncle Bob D’Imperio from Cortland.
Uncle Bob had one of the best dance orchestras in Central New York in the late 1940s and 1950s. I think that is pretty neat. And probably that is why Dad had this program in a box stashed away for more than 70 years.
Oh, and the last night of the Centennial celebration? The one with my Uncle Bob’s orchestra? The date was Sept. 27, 1948.
One year to the day before I was born on Sept. 27, 1949.
You just never know what you will find in those old boxes out in the barn.
I’ll catch you in two….
