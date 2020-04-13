Big Chuck: What do I miss most? The people

This will be my third column in a row that is “COVID-themed.” And let’s face it, that is all anybody is talking about.
This virus crisis has taken over our everyday life in a way unlike I have ever seen before. From wall-to-wall news coverage, to daily work schedules, to why are the kids home anyway, to where can I get toilet paper, to how come I have only spent $10 on gas all of last month, and to where did all the traffic go, these are all questions that have manifested themselves, in both big and small ways, over the last three weeks and, it looks like, will last another three weeks or more to come.
So, what do I miss most?
Here are some things I really miss right now. They may seem trivial to some, but I am sure we have all thought about these recently.
First and foremost, I miss my people. I mean … in person.
I have done a lot of social video Zooming or whatever it is called, but it is just not the same. I miss going out for cocktails with my guy group in the Tuesday Club at the B Side. I miss meeting our kids at The Depot for a two-hour throwdown filled with laughter, gossip, family news updates and, of course, a bucket full of garbage wings. I miss stopping on the street and chatting up passersby. Anybody. Hey, where did everybody go?
This will be the longest stretch I have ever gone without spending time with my seven siblings, perhaps in my lifetime. I miss playing cards with Trish’s family on a hilltop in Hartwick. I miss going out with friends to the theater. I miss Saturday morning little kids sports. I miss going to a coffee shop. But what about a Keurig machine at home, Big Chuck? Sorry, it’s not the same.
I miss having guests dropping in for interviews at the radio station. I am not a fan of doing them over the phone. Just not the same. I miss groups of people. I miss even small knots of people. Just before the virus closed everything down, I had started a new secondary “career” as a guest lecturer on Upstate New York history up at SUNY Oneonta. I had one class and then it was over. It was the shortest career in academia ever known. I really miss my class.
It’s funny. But when all is said and done, it is the human element that I miss most of all. The people.
So, what will I not miss?
I will not miss opening up our kitchen pantry and having one of a hundred cans of soup fall on to my toes. We will be eating soup long after our national nightmare is over. I will not miss television. No, sir, keep it off. So far, I’ve watched a dozen full movies, a dozen half movies and a whole bunch of movies that were not even worth the 10 minutes I invested in them.
I will not miss shopping. I have never been a shopper. Trish has handled that (expertly) ever since we’ve been married. But since finally, after 70 years, I’ve been deemed essential, I go to the radio station each day, and if something at the house is needed, I dive into one of the big grocery stores in Oneonta and quickly collect the item on Trish’s list. She has performed the self-quarantine aspect of this crisis with perfection and exactitude. Me too. Except for work and a quick visit to the store for staples. I can guarantee you, though, when this mess is over with, Price Chopper will never see Big Chuck darken its door again!
I will not miss washing my hands 20 times a day. I will not miss wiping off every inch of my broadcast studio every day. I will not miss event cancellations. Canoe Regatta, Baseball Hall of Fame events in Cooperstown, our radio station beer festival, and so many others. Ugh.
So onward we go. Steadfast in our determination to social distance this scourge back to the hell it came from. And the things I miss now will be back populating my daily life with good times, good food and a lot more freedom.
If there is one other thing I have learned during this trial, though, is that my wife has turned out to be a pretty good barber. Better watch out, Mac’s.
I’ll catch you in two...
