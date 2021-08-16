Big Chuck: What's the deal with the two exits into Unadilla?

My hometown of Unadilla has two exits off of I-88 and two river overpass entrances to the village. This summer one of those bridges is closed for repairs (at the Route 357/Franklin exit). So, detour signs are up for those of us who want to get into town off the interstate.
It's not a big deal, for sure. I mean there is never a lot of traffic there anyway, and it is only a mile or two out of the way. So more of a nuisance than a problem. And a temporary nuisance at that.
But, it did get me thinking. Why did the I-88 planners give tiny Unadilla two I-88 exits in the first place?
I had always heard the “story” that it was because the Route 357 Exit to I-88 (on the east side of the village) was really too far from the State Police Troop C headquarters on state Route 7 for the troopers to reach if they were in a hurry. Always sounded a little fuzzy to me.
I searched The Daily Star archives and found that Mark Simonson had written about the “two exit controversy” in one of his excellent “Backtracking” columns for this paper. While no hard reason was given for the second exit, Mark’s story did report that more than 200 in the village signed a petition stating that did NOT want a second exit. So, really it is anyone’s guess why, I think.
And speaking of I-88, I was not around when it was built. According to state DOT sources, the first section of I-88 to open was the piece between Chenango Bridge (Exit 2) and Sanitaria Springs (Exit 4), which opened in the early 1970s. Next up came the western direction sections between Oneonta and Otego. They were followed by completed sections to Nineveh and then connecting to Sanitaria Springs. Going north from us toward the Capital District, the highway was completed in domino fashion from Oneonta to Schenevus, Worcester, Cobleskill and on up to the final completed sections around Duanesburg. The highway was finished in the very early 1980s.
Like I said, I was gone during that decade (1972-1982) wandering the west and south, raising a family, winning the Gong Show and having a grand old time. By the time I moved back east in 1984, like magic, we had a brand-new highway. And believe me, nobody mourned the loss of Route 7 as the main route from Binghamton to Schenectady. And I mean nobody. Did you ever get behind a milk truck in Bainbridge on Route 7 as you were heading to Cobleskill? Good luck!
So here is what I have always wondered. What was it like when a new section of the highway was opened? Was there a ceremony? Did people vie to be the first car on the road? Did truck traffic get all confused as to where to go? Was there any fanfare at all?
Imagine you lived in, say Schenevus, for example. And the section of the new highway down to Oneonta was finally opened to you. Did you race out to come down to Oneonta on the first day? Was there jubilation in the air? Did the mayor cut a ribbon to open the road? Was there a speech? Did a band play? Did Sen. Warren Anderson show up to “christen” his brand new highway at each interval?
I honestly don’t know. But it does seem to me that it would have been a big day for all of the little communities up and down the valley to rejoice in their exciting new connection to the “outside world.”
I am still an “old road” kind of a guy. Unless time is of the essence, you can always find me toodling along U.S. Route 20 rather than the New York State Thruway. It is just so much more satisfying in a way. Slower. Time to see the history and enjoy the small towns.
But my memories of going to college from Sidney to Albany in 1967 on state Route 7 will always stay with me. A four-hour car trip. Even longer by Greyhound. Even longer by thumb. And in January? Forget it.
So, I-88? Yeah, I love it. It is like our own private highway really.
And hey, my town even has two exits! Although, no one really knows why.
I’ll catch you in two…..
Chuck D’Imperio can be reached at upstatebooks@yahoo.com. All of his columns can be found at www.thedailystar.com/opinion/columns.
