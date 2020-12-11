Bob Cairns: A new year is an opportunity, not an answer

Not many people have enjoyed 2020.
In conversations with the few people with whom I have had personal contact, and the many in my social media circles, a recurring theme is, “I can’t wait for 2020 to be over!”
Understandable, but I hope people aren’t putting too much hope in the world magically changing when we flip the calendars over and start January.
COVID-19 sucked at least a little joy out of everyone’s life in 2020. It sucked a lot of joy out of the lives of others and, sadly, extinguished many lives, entirely.
It’s true there’s reason to be hopeful for a better 2021. Pharmaceutical companies are furiously cranking out the vaccines that will render the novel coronavirus harmless to most of us. In a few weeks, we’ll see the inauguration of a president who takes the disease seriously and has plans both to oversee the final battles against it and to fix the damage it leaves in its wake.
But, we need to steel ourselves and be prepared to face the reality that 2021 will be a recovery year, not a time when everything suddenly returns to normal.
Vaccines are still months away for many of us. Officials, properly, are prioritizing those most at risk — either through vulnerability or increased exposure — for the first doses. “Herd immunity,” the point where we can safely gather and touch common surfaces without the risk of contracting COVID-19, won’t occur until the second half of the year.
That’s right — social distancing, masks and canceling events will still be necessary after Jan. 1, 2021.
After that, there’s work to do. A lot of it. Many families will struggle to rebuild their finances after losing income during COVID-induced layoffs and furloughs. Small businesses will have to do the same and some will not be able to re-open their doors, at all. The business owners will be among those looking for what’s next. Our local and state governments, starved of revenue, will have to make hard choices.
Yeah, I know. I’m a buzzkiller.
But the gloom of 2020 is, indeed, lifting, if not as quickly as we all hope and some imagine.
There’s reason to believe that much-loved events can safely return by late summer. There’s little doubt that people, filled with a pent-up desire to do something, will begin to travel and to enjoy the entertainment they were forced to abandon.
Maybe, having learned some lessons about the importance of community, we’ll make an extra effort to support local businesses and charities that need a hand up after giving what they could and getting by to the best of their ability during the crisis.
Importantly, maybe we’ll get a chance to properly mourn those we lost, from COVID or anything else, during the year.
I see our emergence from 2020 and all its travails not as breaking through a wall and finding sunlight and bounty on the other side, but more like the changing of the seasons. Just as winter slowly fades from the colorless cold we all know this time of year to the first hopeful signs of spring, and spring slowly morphs into a verdant summer, life will slowly fade from the current craziness into something we recognize as normal.
I’ll go further and hope that, when all is said and done, the COVID-19 pandemic and all the accompanying experiences of 2020 may leave us better than we were before — that we’ll apply some of the things we’ve learned to life as we move forward. It would be great if some of the innovation and cooperation we saw during the year become traits that remain a part of us.
2021, simply by showing up, isn’t going to fix anything. It’ll give us an opportunity, though, and as the calendar turns to 2022, the year will have been what we made it.
Happy New Year, everyone.
Robert Cairns is the managing editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7217.
