Bob Cairns: Don't enable the COVID-19 pandemic with bad behavior

Two of my friends have died from COVID-19.
Two people whose friendship enriched my life are gone sooner than they should have been. One leaves a young family; the other a lifetime of friends gathered as an active member of a community.
I'm not looking for sympathy. I'm sad of course, but mostly I'm angry. I'm angry at those who don't take the pandemic seriously.
More than 60,000 people have died from the virus in the United States so far.
So far.
And yet, there are those who would undo the measures we've taken to keep it from getting worse.
Of course, they're taking cues from those whose job it is to know better.
Vice President Mike Pence, the nominal leader of the Coronavirus Task Force, was photographed without a face mask during a visit to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota on Tuesday, violating clinic policy that all patients and visitors wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Mayo Clinic posted to Twitter, writing that Pence was informed of the policy ahead of time. Later, obviously under pressure, the clinic deleted the tweet.
Pence was, glaringly, the only person in the photo who was not wearing a mask. Rather than accept responsibility for his vanity and self-importance, he made excuses.
"As vice president of the United States I'm tested for the coronavirus on a regular basis, and everyone who is around me is tested for the coronavirus," Pence said, adding that he wanted to look workers and researchers "in the eye and say thank you."
Ummm, Mike? These masks don't cover the eyes. You're not fooling anyone. You're just too vain to have your face partially covered during a photo op.
Such irresponsible behavior gives cover to those who would act similarly in the local places of business that are still open during the shutdown of so-called nonessential businesses.
We see people in stores without masks, sometimes challenged by store employees who have other things to do, and sometimes not.
When they are challenged, it's a sure bet the offenders will take to social media to cry about their treatment and claim that their rights are somehow being violated.
I'd like some of these Constitutional scholars to show me exactly where the Constitution guarantees their right to spread disease or, for that matter, to act as they wish on someone else's private property.
Similarly, there are still those who spread nonsense such as "it's just the flu," or point to cases of patients who survived as evidence that the virus is not serious. How much is ignorance and how much is deliberate misinformation, I just don't know.
When I see mobs crowding statehouses and blocking access to hospitals to demand that their access to luxuries be restored, I shake my head. How can people be so clueless?
It's good that the people who plan mass gatherings have more sense.
Many of us are saddened by the cancellation of the induction ceremony at the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum in Cooperstown. We regret that the organizers of the Springfield Fourth of July Parade had to interrupt a tradition that spans more than a century by canceling this year's event.
There are so many more examples. It's going to be an empty summer. But all those people absolutely did the right thing. We can't have hundreds of people at a parade in Springfield or tens of thousands packed into a field near Cooperstown, sharing a virus and carrying it home to others.
It's just common sense. It's maddening that people actively resist that.
I don't want to lose more friends. I don't want you to lose people, either. Be safe and demand that other people do, too.
Robert Cairns is the managing editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7217.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.