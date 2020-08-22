I’ve been watching the national political party conventions almost as long as I can remember.
My interest in news and politics goes back to at least 1976, when I was a young teen, caught up in the excitement over the nation’s bicentennial and the aftermath of Richard Nixon’s Watergate scandal. I’m not sure how much attention I paid in 1972, but I remember clipping campaign button photos from The Weekly Reader we all got at school.
The conventions seemed like grand, important events, and I felt like I was watching history as it happened.
They were grand, and history was technically made, but the events as it turns out, were largely ceremonial, simply rubber-stamping decisions that had already been made by primary voters and in back rooms.
Still, the delivery of stirring speeches by skilled orators; the excitement of the thousands of people in packed convention halls and the examination of events by famous journalists seemed worth my time.
As I’ve grown older and more cynical, I’ve watched the gatherings of both major parties with a more jaded eye. While there have still been memorable speeches over the years, with beautifully written rhetoric, there have been more that made me feel I could have skipped that and been just fine.
The speeches of nominees accepting nominations have generally been at least competent, sometimes soaring, but many of the time-fillers during the first couple days have been much less so.
Critics of the conventions have rightly noted that no real news has come out of a national election since 1980, when it was not known until the Republican convention was underway that Ronald Reagan would choose George H.W. Bush as his running mate. There had been a lot of speculation that Reagan would choose past President Gerald Ford as a sort of “co-president.”
Since then, the only small drama has been over who the nominee-elect would allow to speak and whether any of them would go rogue.
The best recent example was Sen. Ted Cruz’s speech at the 2016 Republican convention. As the last Republican to throw in the towel after Donald Trump had already secured all the delegates he needed, Cruz and his family had been the targets of hateful rhetoric from Trump.
Would Cruz be allowed to speak? What would he say? Would he endorse Trump? Stay tuned!
Well, Cruz spoke. It wasn’t memorable. The only thing I remember four years later is that he didn’t endorse Trump. He told voters to “vote your conscience.”
Even that is more memorable than anything that came out the Democratic convention, though. With the exception of the nominees and the past presidents, I’m not sure who the speakers even were.
Of course, the COVID-19 pandemic has changed the conventions, just as it changed everything else.
As I write this, the Democratic National Convention is about to conclude with former Vice President Joe Biden accepting his party’s nomination. Republicans will convene, in the same kind of “sort of” way, next week.
True to form, I’ve been watching. I’ve come to some conclusions.
Conventions in their previous form need to go away. Aside from boosting tourism in the cities that host them, mass gatherings of delegates serve no useful purpose. They certainly do nothing for those of us who are not there.
While they need to improve the production values of these things, I believe made-for-television conventions should be the future. Condense them from four nights to two.
There are things I absolutely do not miss.
I’ve long hated the inane “call and response” thing where someone on the stage says the first line of something someone thought was clever and the crowd dutifully shouts the next line back. It’s contrived, not clever, and relays no information at all.
I don’t miss the chants, supposedly organic, but actually stirred up by operatives placed throughout the room. I don’t miss the endless time spent listening to a roaring crowd that erupts at the introduction of a speaker and goes on far too long. I’d rather hear the speaker getting to his or her point, such as it is.
The nominations of the final two contenders for the highest office in our land continue to be important. They deserve our attention. But, just as so many other things in our lives have become more efficient, more streamlined, it’s time for those conventions to follow suit.
