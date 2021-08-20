Bob Cairns: Not vaccinated? COVID resurgence is your fault

COVID is on the rise again. It didn’t have to be that way.
So, a message for the anti-vaccine types and mask refusers among us: It’s your fault.
We were SO close to putting an end to this horrible chapter in our history. Scientists did heroic work, creating vaccines that reduced the numbers of infections and deaths dramatically, almost overnight. Our government — under presidents of both major political parties — supported that effort and made sure vaccines were available to all Americans 12 years old and older.
It was working. But you couldn’t be bothered to do your part.
Before vaccines, there was little we could do except try to avoid the disease. Millions contracted it. Millions around the world died. Closer to home, thousands of people got sick. Hundreds died just in our small, rural area.
Then, the vaccines came.
Cases dropped to numbers so small, area health departments stopped giving daily updates. We hadn’t seen a death in weeks.
But, as an internet meme says, “What doesn’t kill you mutates and tries again.”
That’s the “delta variant,” a more contagious version of COVID that emerged in unvaccinated people and spread among them.
So, if you’ve refused to be vaccinated, the spread of the delta variant is your fault.
A year ago, most entertainment options and many businesses were shut down. Mask mandates were in place in many of the places that were open, though a significant number of you whined about that, too.
Because of vaccines and the people responsible enough to get them, those rules were relaxed. Pretty much everything opened up again. Life was getting better until it wasn’t.
Chenango County recently reported three new COVID deaths. The number of active cases there was on the verge of triple digits as of Thursday’s report. Otsego County last week reported 10 people hospitalized — none of them vaccinated.
Why are people still getting sick and dying from a disease we can prevent? It’s because a significant number of our fellow citizens either simply don’t care if they spread a deadly disease or they are foolish enough to be duped by hucksters who tell outlandish stories on the internet and convince them that sociopathy is somehow heroic.
Already, events are being canceled because of rising COVID numbers. Mask mandates are on the way, though it’ll be private businesses and organizations that institute them because governments fear the backlash. It’s a sure thing the loudest complaints will come from the very people who created the situation by refusing vaccines.
If you’re one of those people, it’s your fault.
The New York State Department of Health on Wednesday released data showing the effectiveness of vaccines in the fight against COVID-19. The results of the study, based on actual data, “show vaccinations remain the best way for New Yorkers to protect themselves, families and communities from COVID-19 and its most severe outcomes such as hospitalization,” a media release from the department said.
The study found that unvaccinated New Yorkers were 11 times more likely to be hospitalized and eight times more likely to be diagnosed with COVID-19 than those who were fully vaccinated.
During the emergence of the delta variant and the reduction of social distancing and mask wearing, both unvaccinated and vaccinated adults had experienced an increase in COVID-19 cases, the study found. However, researchers found vaccines remained about 92% to 95% effective at preventing hospitalizations among the vaccinated.
It’s maddening that conspiracy theories and nonsense have taken the place of thought and science and are driving a negative outcome that is evident for all to see. While the selfishness that keeps some among us from acting for the general good is nothing new, it’s confounding that so many would act so recklessly when their own health and that of people they know and love is at risk.
There was a time when there was an element of bad fortune in contracting COVID — when we could do everything right and still be in danger. That is no longer the case.
We have reached a point when there are no excuses. If you are not vaccinated (and do not have a true medical reason for that), you are responsible if you get sick, if someone close to you gets sick or if your favorite restaurant, business or activity gets shut down.
It’s not Anthony Fauci’s fault. It’s not Joe Biden’s Fault. It’s not China’s fault (anymore).
It’s your fault. Get vaccinated.
Robert Cairns is the managing editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7217.
