Winter always makes me think about how adaptable people are.
It’s a funny phenomenon that a 50-degree evening in August makes us shiver and reach for warmer clothing, but a 50-degree day in February encourages us to go outside without a jacket. If that 50-degree day happens to be paired with sunshine, superlatives such as “glorious” get tossed around.
We start winter, every year, bundled up against the cold, cold being a relative term. Before long, though, anything above freezing seems pleasant and anything above about 20 degrees doesn’t seem so bad.
Gradually, it’s OK to leave our gloves in the car, or to walk short distances with our coats unzipped.
Similarly, driving in the first snow of the season can be harrowing. Gradually, it becomes less so.
We get used to things. We adapt.
We’re pretty good at winter around here. We have the houses, the vehicles, the equipment and the fortitude to handle it. The people in charge of clearing our roads are really good at it.
Some of us go beyond handling it. They relish it.
Snowmobilers, skiers, ice skaters, ice fishermen, those who hike on snowshoes — they know how to make the best of winter.
Climate changes have led to inconsistent winters lately, but this seems to be what most think of as a “real winter” or an “old-fashioned” winter. There has been pretty steady snow cover since late fall and a couple pretty good snowstorms. Forecasts indicate we’re in for more of the same.
Most winter pursuits, it seems, are well suited to the current pandemic atmosphere.
Snowmobilers are typically alone on their sleds and, anyway, are wearing big plastic bubbles over their heads. They’re pretty well protected from virus spread.
Skiers, if they choose their chairlift companions carefully, have no trouble keeping social distance. Ice fishing and hiking are often solitary activities and seldom involve more than a couple of people in close proximity to each other.
Even the pastimes of those of us who retreat indoors as much as possible in winter are good for avoiding disease, if we’re smart about it. Cooking, reading, television, games with family members — they’re all examples of how winter’s constraints can be a good thing.
My own relationship with winter has been all over the map.
I loved it as a kid. I’d be outside all day with my friends, sledding, building snowmen and snow forts, engaging in snowball fights. It wasn’t until we got inside that we noticed we couldn’t feel our toes, and that our noses and cheeks were red from cold and wind.
When I became old enough to drive, and had to do so for work, my opinion changed. Snow was a nuisance. A dangerous one, more than once. Past my sledding days, I no longer had any use for the season.
Now, firmly into middle age, I’ve made peace with winter. I can appreciate the beauty of a frosty landscape. A breath of icy air can feel refreshing. The accomplishment of clearing the driveway after a snowstorm is satisfying. I’ll always be more oriented toward summer and fall, but I can appreciate that winter sharpens my anticipation of those seasons.
Having a four-wheel-drive vehicle helps make winter less daunting, too.
So, in life, like in seasons, I’ve adapted.
Like leaving the gloves in the car because 30 degrees in February feels different than 30 degrees in November, experiencing winter after I’ve been through many of them is just more comfortable than it used to be.
Because people are adaptable. Getting used to our circumstances is what we do.
Robert Cairns is the managing editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7217.
