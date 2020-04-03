Bob Cairns: Worry is the right response to the COVID pandemic

I’m not a worrier. It has rightly been said that I’ve not been as concerned as circumstances warranted on occasion.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has me worried.
The mounting numbers of sick and dead are worrying on their own. The fear of contracting it ourselves or, worse, transmitting it to loved ones, is pervasive.
We’re still working at The Daily Star, of course, and doing a heck of a job if I do say it myself.
Our office feels safe. We keep the recommended distance from each other and everyone is scrupulous about washing hands. Our supply of hand sanitizer is holding out, so far.
If work and home were my only stops, I’d be confident in my ability to avoid infection.
But we all need groceries. The car needs gas. And that’s where it feels like we lose control.
In truth, these are things we should have considered in the past, especially during cold and flu season. We have no idea who the last person was who handled that shopping cart or used the gas pump. We don’t know if that person was healthy. I’m not sure I’ll ever again reach for the handle on a widely used door without considering it a hazard.
So, I have empathy for those who, like us, work in what are considered essential industries. But I’m also fully aware that many of them face danger that we do not.
Of course the doctors, nurses and others in our hospitals are directly in the path of danger. That’s why the issue of personal protective equipment has become such a hot topic. First responders, too, are at risk, as evidenced by the hundreds of New York City cops who have been sickened.
But, let’s spare a thought for the retail workers in grocery stores, drug stores and other places where serving the public is the job. Those workers don’t get to choose the people with whom they interact. They don’t know if a particular customer is practicing safety or practicing the stupidity that we’re still seeing too often.
As the father of one of those workers, I think about that one a lot.
Like many, I watch Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s briefings most days. I stop everything and turn up the volume when Dr. Anthony Fauci is on television. I want to know as much as I can. Both are smart men who seem to be laying out the facts as they are and doing so in a manner that inspires confidence.
But they’re saying scary things. Cuomo warned this week that the “apex” of the pandemic, the point at which it will be at its worst, is still weeks away. With the number of infections and deaths growing at their current rate, that’s horrifying news, regardless of the tone in which it’s delivered.
And that forecast is just for New York. There’s a lot more nation out there.
The bottom line here is that we need to take the warnings of the experts seriously. Being afraid is not a step too far. We need to understand the social distancing requirements placed on us are vital to our safety. Those who have not taken the information to heart had better start.
It’s heartening to see so many people helping in whatever ways they can. It’s great to see human creativity explode in so many ways to make this situation more bearable. I hope we have the patience and fortitude to keep it up.
I said I’m not a worrier. I’m not sure that’s true anymore.
Robert Cairns is the managing editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com or 607-441-7217.
