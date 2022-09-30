October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.
Inserted in our Tuesday, Oct. 4 newspaper, you’ll find our “Think Pink” special section, which provides information on breast cancer, screening for the disease, and a couple of survivor stories. The section will also be available on our website, www.thedailystar.com, if that’s how you read your paper.
My experience with breast cancer is second-hand, but awfully close — one of the survivor stories in Think Pink is that of my wife, Kim. I won’t tell her story here. She did that quite well in her conversation with Staff Writer Vicky Klukkert for the article.
I will tell you about the experience from the perspective of a caregiver, however.
My first reaction to the news was fear. The expression “my heart sank,” while literally impossible, was pretty much what it felt like. An actual physical reaction.
I had known women for whom breast cancer had been fatal. That dark thought crossed my mind.
I’m not one to jump to the worst-case scenario, however, and neither is Kim. She had already been active in supporting cancer research. I’ve always been a firm believer in medical science. We turned to professionals.
I hope I was as helpful as Kim told Vicky I was in their interview. I can confidently say I involved myself as much as I could, helping her keep appointments and information straight, sitting in on those appointments and acting as a sounding board when she needed that. I spent a lot of time in the waiting room and the cafeteria at Bassett Medical Center during a couple of her surgeries.
I was, and remain, impressed by her fortitude during the whole thing.
Because her cancer was detected early, her outcome was good. Five years later, she is free of cancer.
Such early detection is one of the reasons a month of special awareness is important. It’s a reminder that the disease is deadly, but need not be a death sentence. It’s a reminder that we are our own first line of defense against the threat, and that testing is both better and easier to get than ever before.
I think every cancer survivor I have ever spoken with — and that includes other cancers, as well — has emphasized how early detection made all the difference.
On the other hand, there have been friends who did not find out about their cancer until it was too late. Some of them ignored signs and died wishing they hadn’t.
It’s also worth noting that cancer treatments are better than they ever have been, and continue to improve. The investment in research has made a difference for so many. Doctors today have tools and techniques available to them that would seem like fantasy to the doctors of a generation ago.
Here are some numbers from the National Breast Cancer Foundation. They give us something to think about:
- In 2022, an estimated 287,500 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in women in the U.S. as well as 51,400 new cases of non-invasive (in situ) breast cancer.
- 65% of breast cancer cases are diagnosed at a localized stage (there is no sign that the cancer has spread outside of the breast), for which the five-year relative survival rate is 99%.
- This year, an estimated 43,550 women will die from breast cancer in the U.S.
- Although rare, men get breast cancer too. In 2022, an estimated 2,710 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer in the U.S. and about 530 men will die from breast cancer.
- One in eight women in the United States will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.
- Breast cancer is the most common cancer in American women, except for skin cancers. It is estimated that in 2022, about 30% of all new women’s cancer diagnoses will be breast cancer.
- There are more than 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.
- On average, every two minutes a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer in the United States.
Those numbers, to me, are hopeful. A 99% survival rate? Great! 3.8 million survivors? Also great.
We’ll see plenty of promotion of breast cancer awareness this month. I hope women and the men who care about them will take it to heart. Ladies, do your self-exams and mammograms. If you have the slightest inkling something is wrong, act. Don’t worry about being alarmist or a burden on someone. Fix it while it’s fixable.
And if you feel you can help by donating to charities such as the American Cancer Society or the Susan G. Komen Foundation to help fund the research that is helping women detect and treat the disease, please do it. Their efforts are changing everything.
Robert Cairns is the editor of The Daily Star. He can be reached at rcairns@thedailystar.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.