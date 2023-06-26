When you think of a small town Fourth of July, what comes to mind? A parade? A community park setting? Smoke from grills wafting into the breeze? Families enjoying games, music and the company of friends and neighbors capped off by a fabulous fireworks display? You may think these images only live in scenes from a movie or in the pages of a novel celebrating the American Spirit. But for me, it’s a description of Oneonta on America’s birthday. And admission is absolutely free!
Whether you live in Edmeston, Morris, Worcester or Milford; Laurens, Burlington, Maryland or Cooperstown; you are all hereby invited to Oneonta for the Hometown Fourth of July celebration in Neahwa Park. We would like you to be a part of our small-town celebration, offering everything you would want, on a quintessential summer holiday, while you create a lifetime of memories to cherish.
The annual Fourth of July Parade on Main Street will kick off at 1 p.m. From there, the crowd will make the short walk to Neahwa Park, where Hill City Celebrations (formerly First Night) has a full day of fun on display. The community party is a family-friendly, alcohol and drug-free event where everyone can enjoy a full slate of live entertainment, games and attractions designed for kids, food and craft vendors galore, and of course a huge fireworks display sponsored by Five Star Subaru. Here is the schedule of live entertainment:
Main Stage:
1:30 to 2:30p.m. Dan Sales & Rich Mollin; 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Randy Miritello and the Hop City Hellcats; 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Hanzolo; 7:30 to 9 p.m. Alex Torres Latin Band; 9 to 9:30 p.m. Kosmic Karma; 9:30 Fireworks.
Acoustic Stage inside the tent:
2:30 to 3:30 p.m. Solid Ground; 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Sweet Adelines; 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Heaven’s Back Door
Much appreciation to the city of Oneonta and its staff, who have been involved in the logistics and planning for this event. The same for the Oneonta police, fire and EMS personnel who go above and beyond to ensure everyone’s safety and security throughout all the various venues.
And a shout out to the folks behind Hill City Celebrations for pouring hundreds of volunteer hours into making this holiday celebration for all a reality. Board Chair Stan Fox, Carol Mandigo, David Hayes, Connie Herzig, Gabrielle Argo, Doug Brenner, Heather Ross, Jay Goldman, Tessa Davidson and Gina Gardner all gave of their time and expertise towards creating a family-focused, quality celebration experience for our entire community to share.
The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is proud to be a partner of everyone involved in the Hometown Fourth of July celebration. This community event features many of the concepts that we have been working to support. Volunteerism, partnerships, doing the right thing, and teamwork are strategies that we believe in and that should be familiar to regular readers of this column.
But as great as the Hometown Fourth of July celebration will be, it won’t be the same without you. Everyone is invited. That means you, your family, friends, neighbors, co-workers and acquaintances. It means that wherever you call home, you are welcome to share in these festivities with all of us.
Let your kids frolic in the bounce house. Visit the local crafters’ tents and discover locally made items you may have never known existed. And of course, the food. Don’t even get me started on all the food! Enjoy all the live music from the main and acoustic stages. Have a great time. It’s the Fourth of July!
The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce will be there. I will be there. Who wants to join me and 15,000 of my closest friends?
