Chamber Connections: Chamber can help as employees return to work

The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce has been helping our business community navigate the COVID-19 pandemic and its aftermath, which will be one of the biggest business challenges of our time.
Understanding the needs of employees returning to work and having their buy-in is critical as we get back to work. The best-crafted plans are likely to run into trouble without truly understanding what challenges employees who want to return to the workforce are being faced with.
Management teams should lead with empathy and demonstrate an understanding that, while all of their employees have experienced this crisis, they haven’t all experienced it the same way. Some employees may have conditions that increase their risk of serious COVID-19 infection and may be reluctant to return to the office. Others may be eager to leave remote work behind, but have caregiving responsibilities such as child care or caring for an elderly parent that make it difficult or impossible for them to do so. Sensitivity to this reality is a must.
The Otsego County Chamber is here to support our employers and the workforce needs and through business roundtables to share best practices and issues businesses face as we adapt to new ways of working post-pandemic.
Earlier this month, the Otsego County Chamber hosted a virtual business roundtable with Ready Nation titled “Child Care: An Essential Part of Workforce Infrastructure for Otsego County.” Business leaders, child care providers, U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado and a neuroscientist came together to discuss the impact of limited access to child care on Otsego County’s economy.
The current public health crisis has illuminated the need to further invest in high-quality, affordable child care in the county and across New York. I share my sincere gratitude to Rep. Delgado, who expressed his devotion to improving access to high-quality child care, explaining that he has taken the time to talk to parents and experts on the ground. “I'm talking to folks about this issue and taking their stories with me back to Washington, so we can figure out how I can be the best advocate on this very issue. I want to know what we’ve been doing, but most importantly, what we can be doing better,” Delgado said.
The takeaway is clear: access to high-quality and affordable child care is critical to the present and future workforce in Otsego County and beyond. Significant federal investments in both a child care stabilization fund to help child care providers operate safely, and increased investment in the Child Care Development Block Grant to assist working families to afford quality care are essential. Those investments will play an integral role in helping the county, state and country heal economically and emotionally.
Job fair thanks and follow up
The chamber and CDO Workforce recently hosted a second Drive Thru Job Fair at the Oneonta Outlaws Damaschke Field in Neahwa Park. A special thanks to Oneonta Outlaws owners Gary and Karen Laing, Oneonta Mayor Gary Herzig, city of Oneonta Police and Parks and Recreation that all supported the setup of this event. Thank you to chamber Board Chair Alan Rubin and his wife, Michelle Iannelli Rubin, business owner of Mission on Main LLC, for generously donating the tables, chairs and umbrellas for the Drive Thru Job Fair.
The Otsego Chamber will host, as a follow-up to the Drive Thru Job Fair, a “Virtual Job Fair” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21. There will be more than 20 employers giving an overview of their openings and how to apply. To register, please visit the Otsego County Chamber website at otsegocc.com and look on the homepage for "Virtual Job Fair" to reserve your spot, which is free to all jobseekers.
Barbara Ann Heegan is president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
