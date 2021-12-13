Chamber Connections: Chamber can help fortify your business against uncertainty

Otsego County is winding down 2021 and preparing to continue to meet its goals into 2022, which will be a continuous work in progress and will not be without its challenges.
In 2021, the word "resilience" is the first that comes to my mind, and stamina will be needed to carry us through to attain the goals we have set in motion.
Many people, inclusive of business leaders, economic partners, educational institutions, elected officials and local stakeholders, are all working and collaborating to build Otsego County’s economic landscape and are focusing on enhancing the quality of life here for all to enjoy. We are working on becoming a diverse and welcoming place not just for business, but for people from all around the world to live, work and enjoy.
This year, my interim role as CEO of The Otsego County Chamber, has made it clear to me that when collaboration takes place on a large scale, we identify that the barriers to grow in so many areas are the same.
The key take away is less talk and more action.
Working together to create processes to attain goals is so important and it is happening. We must continue with the tenacious approach to get our county the wins it needs to propel forward. Anyone whose voice should be heard is welcome to join in the fight!
To reiterate: less talk and more action, and we will see positive growth happen here in Otsego County. The Otsego County Chamber is committed to connecting the dots for all involved in the road to growth.
This fall, the chamber held eight Smart Business Seminars:
• “Labor Law Updates” with attorney Dawn Lanouette;
• “SBA Program Update” with Michele Catan, Small Business Development Center director;
• “3 Ways a non-profit employee can pay down their student loan debt” with financial adviser Mike Schram;
• “Clean Energy Solutions and Savings! With Heat Smart” with the Mohawk Valley Economic Development District presenting;
• “Interns for your business” with SUNY Oneonta;
• “The ARC Otsego has people to work for you!” presented by Sarah Paulino;
• “The Mental Health Impact of Covid 19” presented by Dr. Aaron Rakow;
• “What you need to know about Workers Comp, Disability, and Paid Family Leave as a Business Owner,” presented by Neil Gilberg.
We have also been hosting the Small Business Recovery Grant webinar every Monday to help businesses determine if they are eligible and then step them through the process. The webinars are free. The Zoom link is on our website. It has been a busy time for us.
We have one more seminar before the holidays, at 8:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, via Zoom: "Leadership Otsego 2022." The informational webinar will explain the six-month program, what you will learn and how you can apply. We encourage you to join us to see if it might be a good fit for you or one of your employees; to learn more leadership skills and gain a greater understanding of our county, meet its leaders, and network with peers. The informational meeting is free, but pre- register at www.otsegocc.com upcoming events.
We would like to thank The Community Bank for all its help in showcasing what it does to help our communities this past month, and we are pleased to announce MAMCO as our new Spotlight Member of the Month.
Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn for the most up-to-date information we have available. As a member business and organization, we strongly urge you to send us any content you feel you want shared, and our marketing team will do its best to present it on all our social media platforms. Email content to Kathryn@otsegocc.com, like or follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn at The Otsego County Chamber, and Instagram at @otsegocc.
Please reach out to us to learn more about the value proposition of a membership with The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. Let your voice be heard through our organization and together we can build on the assets here in Otsego County fostering economic growth!
Have a happy and healthy holiday season.
Al Rubin is interim president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
