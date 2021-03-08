Chamber Connections: Chamber has been helping local businesses adapt, grow

Spring is coming soon, and The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is feeling the positive energy swirling.
First and foremost, a huge shout-out to all health care workers, frontline workers and all other essential workforce. The relentless commitment to keeping our county moving is so greatly appreciated.
While many in our business community have faced struggles, they have also come to understand the need to pivot and adapt to what we are facing and what the future holds.
The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce is no different. We are realigning our strategies to be able to do the best job possible in advocating for our member businesses and educating them on all the opportunities that are available. Knowledge is truly power and, when you combine that with creative collaboration, good things are destined to happen.
The chamber is continuing to build on the relationships with our economic partners and discovering synergies that will ultimately benefit Otsego County and the Mohawk Valley region.
The chamber has shifted to a laser-focused plan on enhancing our digital presence. We are excited to have enlisted the support from two major assets in our county, that being Hartwick College and SUNY Oneonta. The overwhelming interest from students studying in this area of expertise provided us with a plethora of outstanding choices.
Connecting our college students to our business community has tremendous benefits and is a resource all Otsego County businesses should consider utilizing. Let us help you make these worthwhile connections.
The Otsego County Chamber events in February were very successful, and included the following:
• Leadership Otsego 2021 began on Feb. 10 with a class of 20 participants from diverse industries and geographical locations within the county to begin a six-month program. The first session focused on nonprofit organizations in the region and began the examination of the participants' personal leadership style.
• We held a smart business seminar with "SCORE: Mentors to help you grow." The program, on Feb. 18 explained what the free mentor program SCORE offers to all businesses and how to apply. The March seminar was a broadband update from Tim Johnson, CEO of the Otsego Electric Cooperative, highlighting the continued progress on bringing broadband to many of the outlying areas in the county.
The chamber is also excited to announce that while the pandemic had initially slowed membership renewals, we are now seeing a surge in our active members renewing and many existing and startup businesses showing interest in joining. The Board of Directors and myself personally are committed to stand by and support ALL Otsego County businesses and ask that you contact us to discuss what we can bring to the table for your business.
The chamber is proud to debut our "feature member of the month" program. This month, our feature member is Springbrook, and for good reason, as the work it does goes well beyond the magnificent main campus near Milford. Springbrook’s commitment to our local community shines bright. One of Otsego County’s largest employers and reinvesting in our community makes it a driving force in our local economic landscape. Check out the Otsego County Chamber social media pages to learn more about Springbrook.
The Otsego County Chamber team understands businesses' needs vary, but you have my personal commitment that the chamber team will get you your value of membership and beyond! We need your input, we want your voice, and we know that there are so many amazing people out there who, if given the opportunity, are willing and eager to make a difference in moving Otsego County forward. Join the Otsego County Chamber and engage by bringing your expertise and skill sets to help move our mission forward!
Al Rubin is interim president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
