Chamber Connections: Chamber has high hopes for region in 2021

Dec. 28 was my first day on the job as president and CEO of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce. The timing could not be more perfect, as we all should look to 2021 as an opportunity to adapt, pivot and generate positive momentum into the New Year for Otsego County.
We will set attainable goals. We will stay relevant in impacting change. We will strongly advocate for all our members during these uncertain times and into the future. We will continue to build creative and collaborative relationships with all the amazing organizations spread throughout our amazing county to propel us forward!
The Otsego County Chamber of Commerce has gotten off to a great start in 2021. On Jan. 5 we held our virtual State of the State event with our elected officials who help shape the economic landscape of Otsego County. Policies and initiatives that will help create positive momentum for our region from the national, state and local perspective were shared.
The key takeaway from the event was an understanding of our strengths and weaknesses and what actions we can take to build on strengths and find solutions in areas of need.
One of my goals during this interim role as president and CEO will be to review the Chamber strategic plan to ensure that it meets the needs of our members due to the impacts of COVID-19, and what we project will be our member needs post pandemic. Working with our amazing team of members and economic partners and embracing the concept of creative collaboration. We will work diligently to seize the opportunities that are presented to us as we come through the pandemic.
We will focus on keeping continuity of what was accomplished under Barbara Ann Heegan’s leadership and ensuring our members are confident that they have a strong voice advocating for their needs now and into the future!
As board chair over the last two years, my commitment and engagement related to politics and policy will continue to put us at the forefront of key decisions made by our elected officials.
Strengthening relationships with our elected officials, economic partners, colleges, along with business and community leaders will be a top priority into 2021.
Chamber involvement in energy, infrastructure (notably broadband), workforce development, tourism and helping existing businesses to be sustainable and expand will continue without disruption. Continuous work to attract all forms of business will remain intact and our engagement will keep us a relevant and strong partner in helping to achieve attainable economic growth goals for Otsego County.
I also want to congratulate our director of special events and member services, Kathryn Dailey, on her enhanced role. Please check our Chamber website and upcoming improved social media structure for upcoming events, programs and opportunities.
My final thought is a call to action from members of all the hardworking organizations who we share common goals with for Otsego County to engage in a thought-provoking manner on the ways we can creatively collaborate to build a better and economically stronger Otsego County!
My hope is to engage in some fantastic dialogue with you all in the near future.
Al Rubin is interim president and chief executive officer of the Otsego County Chamber of Commerce.
